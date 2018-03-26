David Bowie Statue Unveiled in English Town Where Ziggy Stardust First Landed

The market town is where Bowie played an experimental gig to see if had the confidence to perform live and then a year later in 1972 where his alter-ego of Ziggy Stardust was born.
A statue of rock icon David Bowie – billed as the world’s first such monument to the late singer – has been unveiled in the English town where he introduced his fans to Ziggy Stardust.

Titled “Earthly Messenger,” the statue in Aylesbury shows an amused-looking Bowie casting an eye at the various personae he adopted throughout his career. Speakers above the bronze sculpture, which was unveiled Sunday, play a different Bowie song every hour, according to the BBC.

Aylesbury, about 40 miles northwest of London, was home to Friars, the venue where Bowie first performed as Ziggy Stardust and debuted two of his albums. The life-sized statue in the town’s market square is the result of a Kickstarter campaign begun by Bowie fan and music promoter David Stopps, who once worked at Friars.

Bowie died of cancer two years ago.

“When he left us in January 2016, there was an amazing immediate outpouring of emotion in the town about it,” Stopps told British media. “We thought we must do something as a monument for the town and David Bowie.”

Stopps has also launched a petition to change Aylesbury’s name to “Aylesbowie,” but town authorities are unlikely to countenance the idea. “It would seem so logical to me,” Stopps said.

Rob Stringer, CEO of Sony Music, was quoted by the BBC as describing the statue as “beautiful.” “I thought it would be one figurine, and it’s actually a complete compendium of his life,” Stringer said.

