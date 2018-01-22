Def Leppard, Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Nicks Managers Form New Firm

CSM Management, the music management firm launched by Craig Fruin, Sheryl Louis, and Mike Kobayashi, has opened its doors officially with offices in Nashville and Los Angeles. All three partners come from having worked with the late Howard Kaufman, founder of HK Management, who died in 2017.

The CSM roster includes Lenny Kravitz, Jeff Lynne and Jeff Lynne’s ELO (Fruin), Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak (Louis), and Def Leppard and Tesla (Kobayashi). Louis also co-manages Fleetwood Mac.

Said Fruin: “At CSM, we approach client management with a core philosophy and a global brand perspective. We provide each client with a customized focus on every aspect of their career. Collectively, we bring expertise in international marketing, touring, digital marketing and expertise in film, television, design, and merchandising. We all take pride in creating and implementing solutions that are innovative and collaborative with our artists.”

“Bringing our individual expertise under one roof gives our clients the opportunity to thrive and grow more than ever,” add Louis. “This wider perspective has created a perfect environment for the three of us to collaborate, explore strategies and ideas, and collectively bring our vast experience and attention to the needs of our artists.”

Kobayashi said forming the company “felt seamless given our long term partnership with Howard and HK Management,” adding, “Our special bond with one another and collective vision for CSM enables us to focus on what’s most important and meaningful to our artists during every facet of their careers. We understand the need to adapt to the ever-changing music landscape which guides us to be at the forefront of a thriving global industry. Our commitment is to fully servicing our clients in all aspects of the business while actively looking for like-minded artists to grow our roster.”