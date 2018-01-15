Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Honored by Irish President Michael Higgins, James Corden, More

Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert, Olympia. Paris, France - 04 May 2017
CREDIT: EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Artists and public figures ranging from Josh Groban to James Corden and even the president of Ireland took to Twitter to pay tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, who died early Monday of causes that were unclear at press time.

Shortly after O’Riordan’s death was announced, Irish president Michael D. Higgins issued the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer,” he wrote. “Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally. I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”

Among the most moving was Corden’s, who recalled meeting the singer when he was 15:

Stephen Street, the band’s longtime producer, called her “My songbird.”

Former Kinks guitarist Dave Davies recalled seeing her just a few weeks ago:

 

