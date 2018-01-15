Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Honored by Irish President Michael Higgins, James Corden, More

Artists and public figures ranging from Josh Groban to James Corden and even the president of Ireland took to Twitter to pay tribute to Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, who died early Monday of causes that were unclear at press time.

Shortly after O’Riordan’s death was announced, Irish president Michael D. Higgins issued the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer,” he wrote. “Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally. I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”

Among the most moving was Corden’s, who recalled meeting the singer when he was 15:

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

Stephen Street, the band’s longtime producer, called her “My songbird.”

I have just heard the new regarding #DoloresORiordan I need a little time to process what has happened. Suffice to say, I am very sad to lose someone who meant so much to me and to many people across the world. RIP my songbird — Stephen Street (@StreetStephen) January 15, 2018

Former Kinks guitarist Dave Davies recalled seeing her just a few weeks ago:

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly

– I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well – we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together – unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon https://t.co/2QH2cPgRf6 — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 15, 2018

So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones. — Garbage (@garbage) January 15, 2018

So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing. I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her. — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) January 15, 2018

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

this is horrible news to wake up to. rest in peace dolores. https://t.co/KqPvlIs7r0 — Diplo (@_diplo_) January 15, 2018