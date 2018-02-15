You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Courtney Barnett Drops Margaret Atwood-Quoting New Song, Album Due in May

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Just four months after her tag-team album and tour with Kurt Vile, saucy Aussie songstress Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song — “Nameless, Faceless” — with an eye-popping animated video, and announced details of her forthcoming album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.”

The song is aimed at Internet trolls and, according to a press release, quotes one of the more creative burns she’s received in a comments section: “I could eat a bowl of alphabet soup and spit out better words than you.” She also loosely quotes “Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood’s line, “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them; women are afraid that men will kill them.”

“I want to walk through the park in the dark / Men are scared that women will laugh at them,” the chorus reads. “I want to walk through the park in the dark / Women are scared that men will kill them / I hold my keys between my fingers.”

The album, due May 18 via Mom + Pop, Marathon Artists and Barnett’s own Milk! Records, was teased with a video and billboards earlier this week. While it’s just her second solo full-length — following 2016’s “Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit” — that number is deceptive since she’s also released an EP collection and the Vile collaboration “Lotta Sea Lice.”

Related

Judging by its tracklist below, the album will feature plenty of Barnett’s trademark hilarious wordplay, with titles including “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch” and “Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence.”

Barnett and her band will play a short series of “rare intimate album warm-up parties” in May (dates below); tickets are on sale now and include a copy of the album on digital, CD or vinyl formats.

“Tell Me How You Really Feel” tracklist:
Hopefulessness
City Looks Pretty
Charity
Need a Little Time
Nameless, Faceless
I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch
Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence
Help Your Self
Walkin’ on Eggshells
Sunday Roast

TOUR DATES
5/6/18 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA
5/10/18 – The Sanctuary at Pico Union – Los Angeles, CA
5/14/18 – Saengerrunde – Austin, TX
5/16/18 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA
5/19/18 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY
5/21/18 – Chicago Cultural Center – Tiffany Dome – Chicago, IL

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Courtney Barnett Drops Margaret Atwood-Quoting New

    Courtney Barnett Drops Margaret Atwood-Quoting New Song, Album Due in May

    Just four months after her tag-team album and tour with Kurt Vile, saucy Aussie songstress Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song — “Nameless, Faceless” — with an eye-popping animated video, and announced details of her forthcoming album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” The song is aimed at Internet trolls and, according to a […]

  • Frank Ocean Drops Surprise Cover of

    Frank Ocean Drops Surprise Cover of ‘Moon River’ (Listen)

    Just four months after her tag-team album and tour with Kurt Vile, saucy Aussie songstress Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song — “Nameless, Faceless” — with an eye-popping animated video, and announced details of her forthcoming album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” The song is aimed at Internet trolls and, according to a […]

  • Rumors Abound, but Talk of a

    Rumors Abound, but Talk of a Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is 'Premature'

    Just four months after her tag-team album and tour with Kurt Vile, saucy Aussie songstress Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song — “Nameless, Faceless” — with an eye-popping animated video, and announced details of her forthcoming album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” The song is aimed at Internet trolls and, according to a […]

  • Nicole Wyskoarko Interscope Geffen A&M

    Nicole Wyskoarko Joins Interscope as EVP of Urban Operations

    Just four months after her tag-team album and tour with Kurt Vile, saucy Aussie songstress Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song — “Nameless, Faceless” — with an eye-popping animated video, and announced details of her forthcoming album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” The song is aimed at Internet trolls and, according to a […]

  • Ludwig Goransson Black Panther Composer

    'Black Panther' Composer Infuses Score With Trove of African Sounds

    Just four months after her tag-team album and tour with Kurt Vile, saucy Aussie songstress Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song — “Nameless, Faceless” — with an eye-popping animated video, and announced details of her forthcoming album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” The song is aimed at Internet trolls and, according to a […]

  • Questlove Remembers His ‘Surreal’ Dinner With

    Questlove Remembers His ‘Surreal’ Dinner With O.J. Simpson

    Just four months after her tag-team album and tour with Kurt Vile, saucy Aussie songstress Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song — “Nameless, Faceless” — with an eye-popping animated video, and announced details of her forthcoming album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” The song is aimed at Internet trolls and, according to a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad