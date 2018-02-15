Courtney Barnett Drops Margaret Atwood-Quoting New Song, Album Due in May

Just four months after her tag-team album and tour with Kurt Vile, saucy Aussie songstress Courtney Barnett has dropped a new song — “Nameless, Faceless” — with an eye-popping animated video, and announced details of her forthcoming album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.”

The song is aimed at Internet trolls and, according to a press release, quotes one of the more creative burns she’s received in a comments section: “I could eat a bowl of alphabet soup and spit out better words than you.” She also loosely quotes “Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood’s line, “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them; women are afraid that men will kill them.”

“I want to walk through the park in the dark / Men are scared that women will laugh at them,” the chorus reads. “I want to walk through the park in the dark / Women are scared that men will kill them / I hold my keys between my fingers.”

The album, due May 18 via Mom + Pop, Marathon Artists and Barnett’s own Milk! Records, was teased with a video and billboards earlier this week. While it’s just her second solo full-length — following 2016’s “Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit” — that number is deceptive since she’s also released an EP collection and the Vile collaboration “Lotta Sea Lice.”

Related Margaret Atwood on 'Handmaid's Tale' Show Pay: It 'Wasn't a Lot of Money' (Exclusive Excerpt) Margaret Atwood's 'MaddAddam' Trilogy Series Adaptation in Works From Anonymous Content, Paramount TV

Judging by its tracklist below, the album will feature plenty of Barnett’s trademark hilarious wordplay, with titles including “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch” and “Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence.”

Barnett and her band will play a short series of “rare intimate album warm-up parties” in May (dates below); tickets are on sale now and include a copy of the album on digital, CD or vinyl formats.

“Tell Me How You Really Feel” tracklist:

Hopefulessness

City Looks Pretty

Charity

Need a Little Time

Nameless, Faceless

I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence

Help Your Self

Walkin’ on Eggshells

Sunday Roast

TOUR DATES

5/6/18 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

5/10/18 – The Sanctuary at Pico Union – Los Angeles, CA

5/14/18 – Saengerrunde – Austin, TX

5/16/18 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

5/19/18 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

5/21/18 – Chicago Cultural Center – Tiffany Dome – Chicago, IL