Country Singer Daryle Singletary Dies at 46

Country music singer Daryle Singletary died in in his Nashville home on Monday morning, his publicist confirmed Variety. An official cause of death has not been announced. Singletary was 46.

Singletary was born in Cairo, Georgia and got start in music as a child singing gospel songs with his brother and cousins. He moved to Nashville in 1990 where he played in local nightclubs before being signed by Evergreen Records in 1992. Thanks to a boost from members of Randy Travis’ band, Singletary signed with Irving Azoff’s Warner-distributed Giant label, which released his Travis-coproduced debut album in 1995. The album spawned the country hits “I Let Her Lie,” “Too Much Fun” and “I’m Living Up to Her Low Expectations.”

At a time when country was becoming increasingly glossy, Singletary took pride in his traditional country sound: A quote on his official website reads, “There are still people out there who want to hear traditional country music.” There, Singletary is quoted as saying, “I’ve been fortunate to be able to always keep it real and not have to compromise.”

He had a gig booked for this Thursday night in Hickory, North Carolina, and had performed Saturday night at Cowboys in Scott, Louisiana.

Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte; his parents, Roger and Anita Singletary; and brother Kevin Singletary.