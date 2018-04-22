You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Coachella: Requests for All-Access Passes Drop 70% on Weekend Two and Here’s Why

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2017, Palm Springs
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

When Coachella decided to expand into a two-weekend festival in 2012, many in the music industry thought the then-unprecedented gamble could backfire on the fest’s promoter Goldenvoice. But six years in, the second weekend — whose lineup completely replicates the first — has found a niche not just with fans, who on message boards often discuss its vibe as the less “sceney,” more “music-forward” weekend, but music business professionals as well.

According to a booking insider, requests for all-access passes — wristbands allowing entry to the backstage area where artist trailers are corralled and side-stage access during performances — drop 70% from weekend one to weekend two. Why?

For one, the backstage area on weekend two is noticeably mellower, a fact that is not lost on music biz insiders. “The second weekend’s good because more business gets done,” says Josh Rittenhouse, who works with urban artists at agency APA. “It’s less crowded with celebrities, and more business people are back here. We work in a people-relationship business, and it’s always good to get face-time with people you do business with, and don’t get to see all the time — the people you know through email.”

Related

His colleague, Ferry Rais-Shaghaghi, who heads electronic music at APA, agrees that fewer distractions mean, “it’s much easier to connect with people and have a good hang. [On] weekend one, everyone and their mother is out here.”

Weekend two can also be freeing to managers looking to make their way around the venue. “This is where music fans live,” says Adam Harrison, who, along with Irving Azoff and Adam Levine, runs management company CAM. Harrison was at the fest with Chromeo, and says that though his full attention is on them (“nothing but love towards an artist all day long”), weekend two also gives him the chance to see acts through the lens of a fan. “I’m here [this weekend] to see David Byrne and Bleachers — bands that touch my heart.”

East End Management’s Evan Bright, who’s at the fest with up-and-coming-rockers Cherry Glazerr, puts it even more succinctly. “It’s much more chill,” he says. “There’s just way less stress.”

More Music

  • Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival,

    Coachella: Requests for All-Access Passes Drop 70% on Weekend Two and Here's Why

    When Coachella decided to expand into a two-weekend festival in 2012, many in the music industry thought the then-unprecedented gamble could backfire on the fest’s promoter Goldenvoice. But six years in, the second weekend — whose lineup completely replicates the first — has found a niche not just with fans, who on message boards often […]

  • Beyonce, Solange Fall During Coachella Set

    Beyonce Tries to Pick Up Solange, Falls During Her Coachella Set

    When Coachella decided to expand into a two-weekend festival in 2012, many in the music industry thought the then-unprecedented gamble could backfire on the fest’s promoter Goldenvoice. But six years in, the second weekend — whose lineup completely replicates the first — has found a niche not just with fans, who on message boards often […]

  • Beyonce

    Beyonce Switches Things Up — A Bit — for Coachella Weekend 2 (Photos)

    When Coachella decided to expand into a two-weekend festival in 2012, many in the music industry thought the then-unprecedented gamble could backfire on the fest’s promoter Goldenvoice. But six years in, the second weekend — whose lineup completely replicates the first — has found a niche not just with fans, who on message boards often […]

  • Bradley Cooper Robert De Niro

    Bradley Cooper on His Secret Pact With Lady Gaga for 'A Star is Born'

    When Coachella decided to expand into a two-weekend festival in 2012, many in the music industry thought the then-unprecedented gamble could backfire on the fest’s promoter Goldenvoice. But six years in, the second weekend — whose lineup completely replicates the first — has found a niche not just with fans, who on message boards often […]

  • *NSYNC30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF MICHAEL JACKSON'S

    *NSYNC Immersive Experience Headed to Hollywood Ahead of Walk of Fame Star Dedication

    When Coachella decided to expand into a two-weekend festival in 2012, many in the music industry thought the then-unprecedented gamble could backfire on the fest’s promoter Goldenvoice. But six years in, the second weekend — whose lineup completely replicates the first — has found a niche not just with fans, who on message boards often […]

  • Swedish Dj Avicii Performs Performs on

    Avicii Mourned at Coachella by Musicians, Fans, Industry

    When Coachella decided to expand into a two-weekend festival in 2012, many in the music industry thought the then-unprecedented gamble could backfire on the fest’s promoter Goldenvoice. But six years in, the second weekend — whose lineup completely replicates the first — has found a niche not just with fans, who on message boards often […]

  • Avicii

    Police Say 'No Criminal Suspicion' in Avicii's Death (Report)

    When Coachella decided to expand into a two-weekend festival in 2012, many in the music industry thought the then-unprecedented gamble could backfire on the fest’s promoter Goldenvoice. But six years in, the second weekend — whose lineup completely replicates the first — has found a niche not just with fans, who on message boards often […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad