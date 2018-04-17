Coachella 2018: The Biggest Celebrity Appearances and Surprise Performances of Weekend 1



In typical Coachella fashion, the large crowd that descended upon Indio, Calif. was in really god company. Celebrities as well as musicians who were slated to perform in this year’s lineup indulged in the weekend’s festivities, which included lounges, late-night bashes and concerts. Within the star-studded crowd were stars from TV, film, sports and, of course, the music world.

Check out the biggest celebrity cameos from Coachella Weekend 1 below:

Justin Bieber

As many festgoers partied hard at Coachella, Justin Beiber prayed hard while attending the festival over the weekend. He was also caught dancing by himself and posing for photos with internet sensation Mason Ramsay — also known as the young boy who stars in a viral video that shows him yodeling in a Wal-Mart.

this video of justin bieber at coachella is very 'me determined to have fun at some dead house party at 5am when all my friends want to go to bed' pic.twitter.com/uR0TDWCXmq — egg (@emmaggarland) April 16, 2018

Rihanna

Rihanna was caught following along to Beyoncé at the front row of her Saturday performance. Before that, the singer-turned-fashion and beauty mogul hosted an exclusive Fenty x Puma pool party earlier Saturday afternoon.

Nicki Minaj, Timothée Chalamet and Shania Twain

Filed under “Unlikely Squad Goals,” the crew of rapper Nicki Minaj, “Call Me Buy Your Name” actor Timothée Chalamet and Canadian country singer Shania Twain seemed to be having an epic night after the Weeknd headlined Friday night. Additional hip-hop artists that captured the moment included Migos’ Quavo and French Montana, who both had Sunday performances. Minaj celebrated the night on Instagram when she wrote, “@shaniatwain is so dope in real life.”

Coachella 2018 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

Kendall Jenner

Bootsy Bellows hosted a starry daytime bash on Saturday that was presented by PacSun and McDonald’s. The pool party provided a place to cool down for Jenner, Post Malone, Christina Milian, Hailey Baldwin and others. Sister Kylie Jenner also shared her Coachella attendance on social media.

Kendall Jenner Courtesy of The Narrative Group

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth enjoyed her time in the desert by taking in the sun and posing for pictures during Coachella.

Desert bound 🌵🌙☀️ A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Apr 13, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

Chance the Rapper

When Cardi B came out, the mommy-to-be was already joined by pole dancers on stage before Chance the Rapper joined in to perform their song “Best Life” from her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy.” Cardi B had one of the most performers to accompany her over the weekend with special guests Kehlani, YG, 21 Savage, G-Eazy and Chance the Rapper.

G-Eazy (again)

In addition to performing “No Limit” with Cardi B at the Coachella Stage, the rapper made it in time to sing along with French Montana’s remix across grounds at the Sahara Stage.

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar did a medley of his hits, including crowd favorite “Best Part.” The audience went wild once his co-vocalist on the song, H.E.R., appeared from backstage and presented the crowd a longer rendition of their shared track.

Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

Eminem closed out the Sunday show with help from his longtime mentor and collaborator, Dr. Dre, former Aftermath member 50 Cent as well as Skylar Grey and Bebe Rexha.

LEGENDARY, 🍾🥂#lecheminduroi A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

Snoop Dogg

Levi’s held a Saturday brunch that gathered models Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls as well as other notable VIPs who jammed to Snoop Dogg spinning West Coast hits, including “California Love,” at the DJ booth. Snoop Dogg also performed on stage with Jamiroquai later Saturday night.

Bella Hadid and Snoop Dogg at the Levi’s Levi’s Coachella Brunch WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny’s Child (Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland join Beyoncé on stage),

A Destiny’s Child reunion turned out to be more than just a rumor at this year’s festival as Beyoncé brought out her “sisters” Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams during her set. The three members of the girl group banded together to perform hits “Lose My Breath,” “Soldier” and “Say My Name.” It was a family affair as Beyoncé also shared the stage with husband Jay-Z while performing “Déjà Vu” and her younger sister, Solange, joined in to dance along to the extended mix of “Get Me Bodied” Saturday night.

Kendrick Lamar

SZA brought out Trippie Redd and Kendrick Lamar during her brief set on Friday, which was filled with trampolines and video clips of Drew Barrymore that played while performing a song named after the “Santa Clarita Diet” star. K. Dot was another artist to partake in some stage-hopping over the course of the music fest. Vince Staples introduced the Grammy-winning rapper as his surprise guest late Friday evening.

Additional celebs that were spotted over weekend 1 included Leonardo DiCaprio, who arrived to the Neon Carnival incognito (in a blue hat and matching hoodie with shades), basketball stars Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons, Shay Mitchell, and Victoria Justice.

Coachella resumes April 20-22 for Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.