Coachella 2018: A Guide to the Hottest Parties in the Desert

Mannie Holmes

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2017, Palm Springs
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Before and after Beyoncé takes the stage in Indio, Calif., the desert will have trendy music lovers partying (mostly poolside) with drinks and activations galore. Fashion brands like Moschino, Dior and Fenty Puma by Rihanna are hosting invite-only parties for those looking to take a break from the concert crowd, while TAO and Bootsy Bellows bring nightlife flair to the valley festival.

In addition to making appearances on stage, musical acts are expected to attend bashes thrown by record labels Republic and Interscope. Find more details below for the most star-studded soirees of Coachella 2018.

(Note: All parties are set to take place during Weekend 1) 

Thursday, April 12

Dior Sauvage — 6 p.m.

Dior kicks off its trip to the desert with a dinner near Joshua Tree to celebrate the fashion house’s new male fragrance Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum.

Friday, April 13

HOH x Urban Decay Brunch — TBA

Nicole Richie hosts a brunch for House of Harlow 1960 and Urban Decay at #hotelREVOLVE (V Palm Springs Hotel).

The Blonde Salad x Revolve Pool Party

Pool Party hosted by Shay Mitchell — TBA

“Pretty Little Liars” alum Shay Mitchell parties poolside listening to a special musical performance by Ravyn Lenae and a DJ set by Brittany Sky at #hotelREVOLVE (V Palm Springs Hotel).

TAO x REVOLVE Desert Nights — 11 p.m.

Nightlife powerhouse TAO Group and Revolve invite festgoers to party at a top secret location after hours.

Saturday, April 14

Interscope Records — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Interscope house will host friends and artists of the record label all day Saturday. The house party vibe will be enhanced by the delectable BBQ spread from Adam Perry Lang.

Levi’s Palm Springs Brunch — 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be food, music and denim customizations at the event along with DJ performances by Snoop Dogg and Heron Peston.

Republic Records and Dream Hotels present “The Estate” — 1 p.m.

Republic artists Phantoms, Martin Solveig, Heron Preston and Alma take turns with musical performances and DJ sets at this invite-only event nearby festival grounds, which also offers hairstyling stations to refresh your Coachella look by Batiste Dry Shampoo.

Fenty x Puma: Drippin’ — 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Take a dip with Fenty by Rihanna at the exclusive pool party, held at a private location.

#REVOLVEfestival — 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The clothing brand returns with a two-day lineup of top talent including A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, YG, Rich The Kid, Saweetie and secret special guests at the Desert House.

REVOLVE festival - Day 2

Lucky Brand presents: Desert Jam — 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Charli XCX and Harry Hudson are among the musical artists to perform at the desert pool party, held at the Arrive Hotel.

Bootsy Bellows Pool Party —2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

McDonald’s and PacSun make a splash at Rancho Mirage for an invite-only event featuring a DJ set by Devin Lucien and surprise musical performance. Past attendees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Fergie and Justin Bieber.

Moschino Desert Party — 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Jeremy Scott invites Coachella guests to cool off with him at a secluded desert estate.

Neon Carnival — 10 p.m.

This outdoor dance fete returns with a signature cocktails under the sky at HITS Desert Horse Park.

Neon Carnival, Coachella

TAO x REVOLVE Desert Nights — 11 p.m.

Nightlife powerhouse TAO Group and Revolve invite festgoers to party at a top secret location after hours.

Sunday, April 15

#REVOLVEfestival — 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The clothing brand returns with a two-day lineup of top talent including A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, YG, Rich The Kid, Saweetie and secret special guests at the Desert House.

TAO x REVOLVE Desert Nights — 11 p.m.

Nightlife powerhouse TAO Group and Revolve invite festgoers to party at a top secret location after hours.

