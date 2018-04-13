How to Watch Coachella Live Stream Online

One of music’s biggest weekends is here, with the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival taking over Indio, Calif. starting Friday.

For the eighth year, YouTube will exclusively stream the festival for free, with three different channels showing acts from Coachella’s various stages. The stream times will not directly correspond with when the artists take the stage this weekend so that overlapping artists can be broadcast.

On Friday, channel one will feature Vince Staples at 7:40 p.m., followed by The War on Drugs at 8:35 p.m., St. Vincent at 9:30 p.m., and SZA at 10:30 p.m., with headliner The Weeknd streaming at 11:25 p.m. Channel two will air Kygo’s performance at 8:45 p.m., then Perfume Genius at 9:40 p.m., and Jamiroquai at 11:40 p.m. TroyBoi takes the 10:30 p.m. slot on channel three, followed by Alison Wonderland at 11:25 p.m. and Rezz at 12:25 a.m.

Day two on Saturday will see Tyler, the Creator take the stage at 8:05 p.m., HAIM at 9:15 p.m., Post Malone at 10:10 p.m., and Beyonce’s highly anticipated performance at 11:10 p.m. on channel one. On channel two, David Byrne will stream at 10:20 p.m., followed by Fleet Foxes at 11:10 p.m. and alt-J at 12:05 a.m.

Coachella will close out the weekend with Vance Joy on Sunday at 5:45 p.m., Portugal. The Man at 8 p.m., Odesza at 9:55 pm., and Migos at 11:05 p.m. on channel one. Eminem will headline Sunday’s schedule of shows, but YouTube has not yet announced a time for when his performance or Cardi’s B set will stream. Kamasi Washington will be on channel two at 8:20 p.m., followed by 6lack at 9:25 p.m., and French Montana will perform on channel three at 6:50 p.m.

Fans will be able to create personalized viewing schedules on YouTube by adding acts from the schedule to their own list, and the site will also include an option to watch VR performances of certain artists.

Channel One:

Channel Two:

Channel Three: