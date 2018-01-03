You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beyonce, the Weeknd, Eminem to Headline Coachella 2018

By
Variety Staff

Coachella Lineup 2018 Beyonce The Weeknd Eminem
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The lineup for the 19th annual Coachella Festival has been announced, with Beyonce, the Weeknd, and Eminem headlining Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Other big named include SZA, HAIM, Kygo, Jamiroquai, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Portugal the Man, ODESZA, Migos, Cardi B, and St. Vincent.

The festival, which features the same lineup over two weekends, will take place over the weekends of April 13 and April 20 at its usual location of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. and as always is produced by Goldenvoice.

Last year’s festival was headlined by Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga, the latter of whom performed in the slot originally held for Beyonce, who postponed her set after announcing in February that she was pregnant with twins. The 2017 festival grossed more than $114 million in 2017 and welcomed more than 125,000 people per weekend after receiving the city’s approval to expand its capacity.

The first Coachella festival took place October 9-10, 1999 and featured Beck, Rage Against the Machine, Tool along with the Chmical Brothers, Morrissey, Perry Farrell, Ben Harper and others.

See the full lineup below.

