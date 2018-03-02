You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CMT, iHeartMedia Extend Multi-Year Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CMT logo

CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact.

In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the exclusive distribution partner for CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan, which broadcasts weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight ET. According to iHeart, the shows can be heard on more than 210 country broadcast stations in over 110 markets, and via iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

The agreement outlines continued collaboration between CMT and Premiere to develop programs and events for multiple platforms. Currently the network airs the series “Nashville,” “CMT Crossroads” and “Music City,” among other shows.

iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks combined with the radio, television, digital and social properties of CMT collectively reach more than 100 million fans.

More TV

  • Taran Killam Leighton Meester Brad Garrett

    Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot 'Single Parents'

    CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact. In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the […]

  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay

    Amazon Prime Video Adds 20 Reality TV Series, Including 'Hell’s Kitchen,' 'Toddlers & Tiaras'

    CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact. In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the […]

  • Ethan Peck

    Ethan Peck Cast in Lead Role on ABC Drama Pilot 'For Love'

    CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact. In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the […]

  • Cedric the Entertainer Joins CBS Pilot

    Cedric the Entertainer Joins CBS Comedy Pilot 'Welcome to the Neighborhood'

    CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact. In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the […]

  • CMT logo

    CMT, iHeartMedia Extend Multi-Year Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact. In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the […]

  • THE VIEW - Laila Ali is

    'The View,' 'The Talk,' 'Megyn Kelly Today' Bring Hot Topics to Daytime

    CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact. In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the […]

  • Kerry Washington Reese Witherspoon

    Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington to Adapt 'Little Fires Everywhere' as Limited Series

    CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact. In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad