CMT, iHeartMedia Extend Multi-Year Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

CMT, the Viacom-owned cable channel focused on country music and lifestyle, and broadcasting giant iHeartMedia have extended a multi-year pact.

In addition, country radio and CMT personality Cody Alan will continue to host iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks’ long-running syndicated program CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, which celebrates its 25th on-air anniversary this year, and Premiere will stay on as the exclusive distribution partner for CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan, which broadcasts weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight ET. According to iHeart, the shows can be heard on more than 210 country broadcast stations in over 110 markets, and via iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

The agreement outlines continued collaboration between CMT and Premiere to develop programs and events for multiple platforms. Currently the network airs the series “Nashville,” “CMT Crossroads” and “Music City,” among other shows.

iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks combined with the radio, television, digital and social properties of CMT collectively reach more than 100 million fans.