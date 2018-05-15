City of Hope Names UMPG’s Evan Lamberg President of Entertainment Industry Board

City of Hope, the independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases — one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers operating in the United States — has named Evan Lamberg, president of Universal Music Publishing Group, North America, as its new Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Board president.

Lamberg takes over for Peter Gray, Warner Bros. Records EVP and GM, who served a two-year term that ended in December.

The board president of City of Hope’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group is tasked with overseeing fundraising initiatives. The 40-year-old division has raised more than $118 million during its existence, making a major impact in the the effort to prevent and cure cancer, diabetes and HIV/AIDS, among other potentially fatal diseases.

Lamberg has been an active supporter of City of Hope for many years and also serves as co-chairman of Songs of Hope, the annual charity event honoring songwriters, which has raised more than $3.7 million for City of Hope.

Said Lamberg: “We all have family and friends who have been touched by life-threatening diseases. The work done at City of Hope has improved the lives of millions of people around the globe, and it has personally saved the lives of a number of my friends. They are a rare place that treats the body as well as the soul, and I hope to help continue their tradition of making people’s lives better. I would also like to thank Peter Gray as it’s been a pleasure to work with him during his presidency.”

“I am so pleased to be handing the reins to Evan,” added Peter Gray. “This has been an amazing and fulfilling experience for me and I couldn’t think of anyone more qualified and dedicated to taking the group forward than Evan.”

“For decades, the music industry has been a generous supporter of City of Hope and our lifesaving mission,” said City of Hope Chief Philanthropy Officer Kristin Bertell. “We are excited that Evan Lamberg will be leading the Music, Film and Entertainment Board and are extremely grateful to Peter Gray’s commitment of dedicated service over the past two years.”