Christina Aguilera Drops Kanye West-Produced Song ‘Accelerate,’ Announces New Album (Video)

Jem Aswad

Christina Aguilera American Music Awards
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

This morning Christina Aguilera announced the forthcoming release of her sixth studio album “Liberation,” her first in five years, which will be out on June 15 on RCA Records. She also dropped the first single from the album, “Accelerate,” which features Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, along with a music video directed by Zoey Grossman.

The song was produced by Kanye West, Che Pope and Mike Dean, a rep for the singer confirmed to Variety, although the production credits are not mentioned in the official announcement.

“Accelerate”  has a stripped-down, drum-heavy hip-hop production reminiscent at times of the sound on West’s 2013 album “Yeezy”; the video features lots of sexy posturing from Aguilera and is heavy on tongue, glitter and a honey-like substance.

Aguilera’s last album, “Lotus,” was released in 2012. She has received six Grammys over the course of her career and beginning in 2011 served as a judge on “The Voice.”

The album was executive produced by Aguilera; the full tracklist appears below.

Liberation Track Listing:
1. Liberation
2. Searching For Maria
3. Maria
4. Sick Of Sittin’
5. Dreamers
6. Fall In Line feat. Demi Lovato
7. Right Moves feat. Keida & Shenseea
8. Like I Do
9. Deserve
10. Twice
11. I Don’t Need It Anymore (Interlude)
12. Accelerate feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz
13. Pipe
14. Masochist
15. Unless It’s With You

