Christina Aguilera Announces ‘Liberation’ Tour Dates

Christina Aguilera — who will release “Liberation,” her first album in six years, on June 15 — today announced dates for a North American tour this fall, her first outing since 2008. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will launch on September 25 and hit 22 cities, with two dates at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, two dates at The Chicago Theatre, and stops in Boston, Oakland, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting May 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
Last week Aguilera released the first song from her new album: “Accelerate,” co-produced by Kanye West and featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz (listen to it here). She will also be performing “Fall in Line,” her newly announced duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. Every online ticket purchased for Aguilera’s 2018 tour includes a standard CD copy of “Liberation.” Instructions on how to redeem a copy will be provided by Ticketmaster within 24 hours of ticket purchase via email.
CHRISTINA AGUILERA TOUR DATES:
|Tue Sep 25
|Hollywood, FL
|Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|Fri Sep 28
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|Sun Sep 30
|Washington, DC
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|Wed Oct 03
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|Thu Oct 04
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|Sat Oct 06
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Mon Oct 08
|Boston, MA
|Boch Center Wang Theatre
|Thu Oct 11
|Orillia, ON
|Casino Rama Resort
|Sat Oct 13
|Detroit, MI
|Fox Theatre Detroit
|Tue Oct 16
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|Wed Oct 17
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|Fri Oct 19
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Mon Oct 22
|Oakland, CA
|Paramount Theatre – Oakland
|Wed Oct 24
|Indio, CA*
|Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
|Fri Oct 26
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|Sat Oct 27
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Mon Oct 29
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre
|Thu Nov 01
|Sugar Land, TX
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Sat Nov 03
|Thackerville, OK*
|WinStar World Casino and Resort
|Sun Nov 04
|Tulsa, OK*
|Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
|Tue Nov 06
|St. Louis, MO
|Peabody Opera House
|Fri Nov 09
|New Orleans, LA
|Saenger Theatre
|Sun Nov 11
|Atlanta, GA
|Fox Theatre Atlanta
|Tue Nov 13
|St. Petersburg, FL
|The Mahaffey Theatre