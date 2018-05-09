Christina Aguilera Announces ‘Liberation’ Tour Dates

Christina Aguilera — who will release “Liberation,” her first album in six years, on June 15 — today announced dates for a North American tour this fall, her first outing since 2008. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will launch on September 25 and hit 22 cities, with two dates at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, two dates at The Chicago Theatre, and stops in Boston, Oakland, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting May 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Last week Aguilera released the first song from her new album: “Accelerate,” co-produced by Kanye West and featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz (listen to it here). She will also be performing “Fall in Line,” her newly announced duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. Every online ticket purchased for Aguilera’s 2018 tour includes a standard CD copy of “Liberation.” Instructions on how to redeem a copy will be provided by Ticketmaster within 24 hours of ticket purchase via email.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 25 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Fri Sep 28 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sun Sep 30 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor Wed Oct 03 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Thu Oct 04 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Sat Oct 06 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Mon Oct 08 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre