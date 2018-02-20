You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Cornell’s Widow Talks About the Singer’s Battle With Addiction (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Chris Cornell
In an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts that will air in full Wednesday, Vicky Cornell, the wife of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, talked about her husband’s battle with addiction before his suicide last May. Vicky, who married Cornell in 2004, repeats her belief that drugs played a role in his decision.

“My husband was the furthest thing from a rock star junkie. He just wasn’t,” she says in an excerpt from the interview released Tuesday. “He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soulmate and the love of my life.”

The singer, 52, was found dead in a hotel room after performing in Detroit on May 18, 2017. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, although he had struggled with addiction at several points during his adult life and admitted in 2009 that he had been in rehab for an addition to OxyContin. He said at the time he had been sober since 2002, but after his death his family said they believed his suicide may have been exacerbated by Ativan, which he had been prescribed for anxiety.

“He wanted to be there for his family, for his children,” Vicky Cornell told Roberts. “He loved his life … he would never have ever left this world.”I don’t think that he could make any decisions because of the level of impairment.”

She also responded to Roberts’ comment that many people do not recognize addiction as a disease.

“You think addiction is a choice,” she said. “And it’s not.”

 

