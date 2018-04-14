Chris Cornell to Be Honored During Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Chris Cornell will be honored at tonight’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland by a special performance from Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell.

Speaking to reporters before the show, the Alice in Chains guitarist — who is finishing a new record to be released through BMG records — revealed that Wilson had reached out to him for the tribute.

“Chris was a friend,” Cantrell told reporters. “I’ve always been inspired by his work ethic and talent in this band. Soundgarden, they were a big influence.”

Cantrell said that when he got the call, he naturally said yes.

“She was thinking about doing something for a friend, and asked me,” he explained. “Anytime she calls, absolutely.”

Wilson is working on a new album, “Immortal,” which will honor artists gone too soon, and felt that it was right to honor Cornell at the April 14 ceremony in Cleveland.

“There’s been an exodus lately with Chris and Tom Petty and Leonard Cohen — tons of people have decided to at this moment,” she said. “Chris was my friend and he was at the very heart of the Seattle music scene and beyond. I miss him, but I realized that he went as far as he could in this world with his soul. He couldn’t go any farther.”