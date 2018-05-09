Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted at Chris Brown’s Home in Civil Lawsuit

An unnamed Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles, suing singer Chris Brown and friend, Lowell Grissom, Jr., alleging that Grissom raped her at Brown’s home in February 2017.

The woman’s identity was not disclosed by her attorney, Gloria Allred, the high-profile attorney who has recently represented various women in suits against men like Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. Allred on Wednesay held a news conference in downtown Los Angeles where she filed the suit.

According to the lawsuit, the woman alleges she was raped by Grissom and forced to perform oral sex on another woman who was present at a party at Brown’s home the night of Feb. 23, 2017. It does not name Brown as partaking in the alleged sexual assault, but says he furnished drugs to his guests.

The lawsuit details a night of drugs, sex, and even the presence of firearms in Brown’s home. The alleged victim says she had her phone taken away and was not reunited with it until hours later, after her mother had called police to the address. According to the suit, the police were not allowed on the property.

The suit says the alleged victim went to a rape treatment center and to the police, where filed a report. The suit seeks general and specific damages, including up to $50,000 in civil penalties, for the alleged sexual battery, gender violence, and other causes of action.

“This is one of the most horrific cases involving alleged sexual assaults that I have ever seen,” Allred said in a statement. “Our client, Jane Doe, has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer.”

A representative for Brown did not return a request for comment. An email seeking comment from Grissom Jr. was not immediately returned.