The Kid Who Performed With Childish Gambino at the Grammys Is J.D. McCrary

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

CREDIT: CBS

Grammy Awards viewers who were not as familiar with Childish Gambino’s work may have been surprised to see a young boy join him on stage Sunday for Gambino’s performance of “Terrified.” But McCrary is one of only three guest artists on Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” and is already on his way to stardom.

The nine-year-old McCrary is a singer, dancer, and actor, and is set to star in the live-action remake of “The Lion King” as young Simba. He’s also acted on the Disney channel show “K.C. Undercover.”

According to The Fader, McCrary impressed Gambino with a rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Who’s Loving You,” which led to a studio session. He sang the song on “The Ellen Show,” where he also told DeGeneres that he has been singing since he was in diapers.

Gambino performed “Terrified” at the Grammys, where he’s up for record of the year for “Redbone” and album of the year for “Awaken, My Love!” “Redbone” was also up for best R&B song, which went to Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” but won for best traditional R&B performance. “Awaken, My Love!” also received a best urban contemporary album nod, but the award went to The Weeknd’s “Starboy.”

Watch McCrary’s “Ellen” performance below.

