Childish Gambino Announces Tour Dates

Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, who has played just a handful of live dates in the past 18 months, has announced dates for a North American tour with special guest Rae Sremmurd in support. Produced by Live Nation in partnership with Glover’s managers Wolf + Rothstein, the jaunt will hit 13 cities across North America, kicking off in Atlanta on September 6 and wrapping in Vancouver on September 30.

Glover, who performed a riveting version of “Terrified” at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, said that he plans to retire the Childish Gambino name after his next album, which will be on RCA Records. The new label deal was announced during Grammy week: The initial announcement said that new music was coming later this year, and although a rep quickly revised that statement to be less specific, Glover promised he will perform new music at the next installment of his “Pharos” festival, which he premiered in Joshua Tree, California in 2016; those performances were recorded and released on the vinyl edition of his latest album “Awaken, My Love!,” which garnered three Grammy nominations and won one.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 12pm local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 6 at 12pm local time through Thursday, March 8 at 10pm local time.

This year’s edition of “Pharos” will take place in New Zealand on November 23, 24 and 25. More information and tickets are available now through the Pharos Earth mobile app https://pharos.earth.

CHILDISH GAMBINO WITH SPECIAL GUEST RAE SREMMURD TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 06 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Sat Sep 08 Chicago, IL United Center

Mon Sep 10 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Wed Sep 12 Boston, MA TD Garden

Fri Sep 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tue Sep 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 19 Washington DC Capital One Arena

Sat Sep 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sun Sep 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wed Sept 26 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Thu Sept 27 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Sat Sept 29 Seattle, WA KeyArena

Sun Sep 30 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena