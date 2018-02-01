Charlie Walk Retains Harvey Weinstein Lawyer to Fight Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Republic Records president Charlie Walk has brought in the big guns to help handle the sexual-misconduct accusations that have been leveled against him in recent days: Patricia Glaser of Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP, who is representing Harvey Weinstein in his battle against the company he founded with his brother (although not any sexual-harassment claims).

With a record of clients that also includes Kirk Kerkorian, Keith Olbermann and Conan O’Brien, the firm’s website says she “tops the short list of trial attorneys in the nation sought after for high-stakes litigation.”

Over the course of a 40-plus-year legal career, Glaser brought MGM Grand a $76 million victory in a retroactive insurance litigation suit, and represented Olbermann in his $50 million contract battle with Al Gore’s former network Current TV, O’Brien in his multi-million-dollar contract dispute with NBC, and Jamie Horowitz after he was released from Fox Sports amid sexual harassment claims. Her tough reputation earned her the nickname “Ms. Glacier,” coined while Glaser was representing Main Line Pictures against Kim Basinger in a $7.4 million 1993 lawsuit that bankrupted the actress:

Walk was placed on leave by Republic on Wednesday and also will not appear in the season finale of “The Four: The Battle for Stardom,” on which he is a judge with Diddy, DJ Khaled and Julia Michaels. He later released a statement bearing his name but “from” Glaser saying that he voluntarily stepped aside from the show’s finale. “Out of respect for the contestants, my fellow judges and everyone involved with the show, I have made the decision not to attend the finale of ‘The Four,'” the statement reads. “I do not want my presence to be a distraction. Needless to say this is very upsetting. Although I continue to support the ‘Me Too’ movement, there has been an extreme rush to judgment against me in this particular case which is unfair and inconsistent with anything that even actually happened. I welcome any investigation so that in short order these unfounded and hurtful accusations can be put to rest.”

Glaser declined Variety‘s request to comment on Walk’s case.

A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Glaser attended American University in Washington, D.C., where she studied international affairs and planned to become a diplomat, but opted for a law career and received her degree from Rutgers School of Law in 1973. She moved to Los Angeles soon after to clerk for the late U.S. District Judge David W. Williams., and later joined the firm Wyman Bautzer, where she made partner in 1979. A decade later she left the firm with 11 other lawyers.

According to her firm’s website, Chambers and Partners describes Glaser as a “trial icon” and gives her top California rankings in both General Commercial Litigation and Media & Entertainment Litigation. LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell recognizes her as an AV Preeminent Rated Lawyer, and Benchmark Litigation identifies Ms. Glaser in its rankings of “Top 100 Trial Lawyers” and “Top 250 Women Litigators.” She also appears regularly in Variety’s 2017 Legal Impact report.

Glaser told Super Lawyers in 2007 that her confidence and strength come from tireless preparation. “In the practice of law,” she said, “you have to have guts, not stupid guts, but guts that come from knowing that you’re really prepared.”