You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charli XCX Joins Harry Styles, Haim on Full Stop Management Roster

The singer and songwriter will open for Taylor Swift on her upcoming “Reputation” stadium tour which kick offs on May 8.

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charli XCXSamsung Charity Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed.  The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli XCX was seen at Full Stop’s Westwood offices.

Full Stop was founded by Jeffrey Azoff who also manages Harry Styles and Meghan Trainor.  Creed merged his company, The Creed Co., with Full Stop in 2017. Various Artists Management previously represented Charli XCX.

The singer had a breakout year in 2014 when she lent her vocals to Iggy Azalea’s hit single “Fancy” and also released her second album “Sucker” which featured the song “Boom Clap” from the soundtrack to the film “The Fault in Our Stars.”

Charli XCX signed to Asylum Records in 2010 and later Atlantic. She released her fourth mixtape titled “Pop 2” in December 2017 with the lead single “Out of My Head” featuring Tove Lo and Alma. She also collaborated with Carly Rae Jepsen on the record. In 2017, she supported Halsey and Sia on their Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and Nostalgic for the Present tours.

She recently revealed she was one of the more than 12 female vocalists who recorded a version of Zedd’s latest track “The Middle.”

Charli XCX will open for Taylor Swift on her upcoming “Reputation” stadium tour which kick offs in Glendale, Ariz on May 8.

More Music

  • Charli XCXSamsung Charity Gala, Arrivals, New

    Charli XCX Joins Harry Styles, Haim on Full Stop Management Roster

    British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed.  The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli […]

  • Lance Bass Walk of Fame NSYNC

    At NSYNC Walk of Fame Ceremony, Lance Bass Opens Up About Fears of Coming Out

    British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed.  The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli […]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Responds to Time’s Up Campaign: Singer Is ‘Target of Greedy, Conscious and Malicious Conspiracy’

    British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed.  The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli […]

  • Garth Brooks Rocks a Stagecoach Filled

    Stagecoach Festival Recap: Women Rule, but Garth Brooks and Keith Urban Top the Bill

    British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed.  The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli […]

  • Justin Timberlake

    NSYNC Joke About Walk of Fame Timing: ‘It’s Gonna Be May!’

    British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed.  The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli […]

  • *Nsync Fashion

    NSYNC’s JC Chasez Explains the Concept Behind the Group's 'Crazy' Onstage Fashion

    British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed.  The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli […]

  • CHRIS KIRKPATRICK CHASEZ TIMBERLAKE Three of

    NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick 'Can't Even Fathom' Having a Star on Hollywood Boulevard

    British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed.  The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad