Charli XCX Joins Harry Styles, Haim on Full Stop Management Roster

British musician Charli XCX has signed with Full Stop Management, Variety has confirmed. The British singer and songwriter will now be represented by Brandon Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and currently manages Haim, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Sara Bareilles. Billboard first reported the signing. As recently as yesterday, a source tells Variety, Charli XCX was seen at Full Stop’s Westwood offices.

Full Stop was founded by Jeffrey Azoff who also manages Harry Styles and Meghan Trainor. Creed merged his company, The Creed Co., with Full Stop in 2017. Various Artists Management previously represented Charli XCX.

The singer had a breakout year in 2014 when she lent her vocals to Iggy Azalea’s hit single “Fancy” and also released her second album “Sucker” which featured the song “Boom Clap” from the soundtrack to the film “The Fault in Our Stars.”

Charli XCX signed to Asylum Records in 2010 and later Atlantic. She released her fourth mixtape titled “Pop 2” in December 2017 with the lead single “Out of My Head” featuring Tove Lo and Alma. She also collaborated with Carly Rae Jepsen on the record. In 2017, she supported Halsey and Sia on their Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and Nostalgic for the Present tours.

She recently revealed she was one of the more than 12 female vocalists who recorded a version of Zedd’s latest track “The Middle.”

Charli XCX will open for Taylor Swift on her upcoming “Reputation” stadium tour which kick offs in Glendale, Ariz on May 8.