Chantel Jeffries Signs With New Universal Label 10:22 pm, First Single Features Offset

New Universal label 10:22 pm has announced its first signing: 24-year-old Californian DJ/producer and social media luminary Chantel Jeffries, who will drop her new single “Wait” — featuring Migos’ Offset as well as Louisville rapper Vory — on Friday. The single was produced and co-written by Jeffries, who will follow with her debut EP “Calculated Luck” later this year.

10:22 pm is helmed by Celine Joshua, who joined UMG in February after a series of executive posts at Epic, Sony and Disney.

“I am beyond excited to join the Universal Family,” said Jeffries. “Celine Joshua has believed in me from day one and I am so grateful she has opened up her home of 10:22 pm and has shared this entire experience with me.”

Joshua said, “”I’m thrilled that Chantel has chosen 10:22 pm as her home where we will work to develop new commercial and creative opportunities for our artists and content creators to advance their careers and reach new fans around the world. From the moment I met Chantel, I knew she was a creative force with a unique ear for music, and I’m honored that she’s the first artist to sign to my new label.”

Jeffries has already received wide media attention for her modeling and DJ careers and has been romantically linked with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, although the official word seems to be “just friends.”