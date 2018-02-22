Chance the Rapper, Camila Cabello, Bon Jovi To Be Honored at iHeartRadio Awards

Chance the Rapper, Camila Cabello and Bon Jovi will all be honored at the iHeartRadio Music Awards next month, the company announced today.

Chance the Rapper will receive the 2018 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Camila Cabello will be honored with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award (presented by L’Oréal Paris), and Bon Jovi — who will also perform at the show will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award. The fifth annual awards will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 11, and will be hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled.

Previously announced performers include Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth.

Chance will receive the Innovator Award for his contributions to social causes as well as his musical accomplishments, particularly through his non-profit organization, SocialWorks. Past honorees include Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Bruno Mars. Cabello will receive the first-ever Fangirls Award, which recognizes a female artist who has pushed boundaries with her music and message. And Bon Jovi will receive the first-ever Icon Award for their “impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide,” according to the announcement. The group will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April.

Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 10. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato and The Chainsmokers.