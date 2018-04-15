Carrie Underwood Posts First Close-Up Facial Photo Since ‘Gruesome’ Accident

In a post on her website last week, Carrie Underwood said her face is “healing pretty nicely” since a November accident that required 40 to 50 stitches to her face — and based on a photo she posted on Instagram late Saturday in advance of her performance on the ACM Awards Sunday, she’s right.

While the caption for that post said simply, “Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night!,” she wrote at greater length about the injury in the note on her website.

“First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days!,” she wrote. “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

The song she’ll perform at the show is “Cry Pretty,” the first track from her forthcoming, still-untitled album.

The song is a sweeping power ballad that at times is more reminiscent of Guns N’ Roses’s “November Rain” than much of her previous work. In the post, she writes of working with writer/producer David Garcia — who’s worked both with Christian country artists as well as Florida Georgia Line — and said he’s co-producing her forthcoming album with her.

As “Cry Pretty,” “I wrote it with three incredible women: Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna, who also write under the name Love Junkies,” she wrote. “I joined one of their writing sessions last year to see if we could come up with some magic…and we did! The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”