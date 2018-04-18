Carrie Underwood Announces New Album, ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood announced today that “Cry Pretty,” her first studio album on Capitol Records Nashville, will be released on Sept. 14.

The album’s title track and lead single was released on April 11, and the singer performed it Sunday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards in her first public appearance since suffering an injury that left her with a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face (from which she seems to have recovered quite nicely). Also at the awards she took home her 14th ACM Award, this one Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter,” her duet with Keith Urban.

In addition to co-writing the single with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose (aka The Love Junkies), Underwood co-producing the album with writer-producer David Garcia.

Underwood says, “At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

See footage from the album’s recording sessions and hear Underwood talk about the album in the video trailer below.