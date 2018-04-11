Carianne Marshall Named COO of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing

Carianne Marshall has been named chief operating officer of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing. Marshall was previously head of creative licensing and creative services for Songs Music Publishing, where she worked closely with songwriters such as Lorde, The Weeknd, Diplo, and DJ Mustard, among many others. She opened Songs’ West Coast office in 2006 and, along with principal partners Matt Pincus and Ron Perry, cashed out her stake in the company when Kobalt bought it in Dec. 2017.

She joins Warner/Chappell as the publisher continues to gather momentum and market share. In 2017, Warner/Chappell knocked rival Sony/ATV Music Publishing out of the top spot for the first quarter in five years.

Marshall’s start date is June 1 and she will report to Warner/Chappell CEO Jon Platt. Word of her appointment was first reported by Hits.

“Everything we do revolves around our songwriters, and Carianne has epitomized that philosophy throughout her career – creating exceptional moments for songwriters, while helping build an indie publisher into a major global force,” said Jon Platt. “She’s passionate, dynamic, and forward-thinking; songwriters love her; and she has forged great relationships across the industry. As the latest addition to my senior management group, she will pioneer innovative opportunities for our songwriters and work with me to evolve the Warner/Chappell culture into the future. I’m pleased to welcome her to our world-class team.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Jon and his accomplished team at Warner/Chappell,” said Carianne Marshall. “It’s been a great privilege to empower songwriters, and I eagerly anticipate continuing to do so at a company with such a deep well of talent. Warner/Chappell has committed to developing its roster and people while creating a supportive environment for the global songwriting community, and I’m excited to help reinforce and build upon this legacy. I can think of no better place to be right now, and of no better person to learn from and collaborate with than Jon.”

Warner/Chappell publishes and administers compositions by Beyoncé, Eric Clapton, Green Day, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Led Zeppelin, Little Big Town, Madonna, Pharrell Williams, Lin Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry and Rihanna, among many others. It’s also home to hit songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Imagine Dragons’ “Believer”). The company has offices in over 40 countries.

Marshall was named to Variety‘s Women’s Impact List in 2017. She joined Songs as a Partner in 2006, helping build the acclaimed independent music publishing company and developing a roster of over 300 songwriters. She previously spent three years as Director of Motion Picture and Television Music for Universal Music Publishing Group, prior to which she worked in the Film/Television Music division of DreamWorks Music Publishing from 2000-2003. Marshall began her music industry career at Los Angeles-based VOX Productions, where she did live music production, while managing and booking local bands. In 1996, she joined Elektra Entertainment Group, working in Marketing & College Radio Promotion. She holds a BA degree in Communications from USC.