Cardi B Signs With Migos’ Management, Quality Control (EXCLUSIVE)

The Bronx-born rapper is engaged to Migos member Offset.

Cardi BPre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B has new management in Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Variety has learned.  She joins rappers Migos and Lil Yachty on the QC roster of star acts. The Atlanta-based management company and record label has seen stratospheric success in recent years modeling its business after such game-changing entities as Cash Money and No Limit.

The Bronx-born rapper, who is engaged to Migos member Offset, just today announced the release date for her debut full-length album. “Invasion of Privacy” will drop on April 6. She is signed to Atlantic Records.

Cardi B was previously represented by New York-based KSR Group. Her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in Oct. 2017. She has also landed in the top five as a featured guest, appearing on Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” and G-Eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky.

A rep for the singer did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

