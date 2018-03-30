Cardi B Drops a Warning to Cheating Fiance in New Single, ‘Be Careful’ (Listen)

Just a week ahead of her official debut, Cardi B has dropped a new song called “Be Careful” that is apparently a warning to her allegedly unfaithful fiancé, Offset of Migos. While a lot of the lyrics can’t be reprinted in a family publication, a gentle version of the song’s theme is in the chorus: “Be careful with me, do you know what you’re doing? Whose feelings that you’re hurting and bruising? You gonna gain the whole world, but is it worth the girl that you’re losing?” she sings on the chorus. “Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warning.”

There’s also a cute reference to TLC’s 1994 infidelity-themed hit “Creep” in the opening lyrics that set the song’s tone: “I gave you TLC, you wanna creep and sh–?/ I poured out my whole heart to a piece of sh–.”

Cardi’s debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” is due on April 6, with an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” the following night and her Coachella debut the following two weekends. While information about the album has been kept under wraps for months despite a constant barrage of questions — and she’s been teasing a number of songs on her Instagram account without revealing titles — it’s safe to assume that the new single will be on it, as well the rapper’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” and its follow-up, “Bartier Cardi.” She has released two mixtapes to date, “Gangsta Bitch Music” volumes 1 and 2 in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and has made a host of guest appearances on songs and on television, most recently Migos’ “MotorSport” and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” which she performed with him on the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Earlier this week Variety broke the news that Cardi has new management in Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Variety has learned. She joins Migos and Lil Yachty on the QC roster of star acts. The Atlanta-based management company and record label has seen stratospheric success in recent years modeling its business after such game-changing entities as Cash Money and No Limit.