Cardi B’s Debut Album Due 'in April — Stay Tuned, Motherf---ers'

Cardi B took advantage of her acceptance speech at the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday night to announce that her long-awaited, much-delayed debut album will be coming in April. No title or other further details were revealed beyond “New album in April — stay tuned mother f—ers.”

While information about the album has been kept under wraps for months despite a constant barrage of questions — and she’s been teasing a number of songs on her Instagram account without revealing titles — it’s safe to assume that the rapper’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” will be on it, as will her follow-up single “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. One of her producers let slip news of a Beyonce collaboration early last year, and it seems likely that her fiancé Offset and other members of Migos may be in the mix as well.

She has released two mixtapes to date, “Gangsta Bitch Music” volumes 1 and 2 in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and has made a host of guest appearances on songs and on television, most recently Migos’ “MotorSport” and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” which she performed with him on the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Related Bruno Mars Announces Final ‘24K Magic’ Tour Dates, Featuring Cardi B Songs for Screens: Hip-Hop, Sony/ATV Lead 2018 Super Bowl Ads (Watch)

While “Bodak Yellow” is her first hit, Cardi has been in the spotlight for several years, thanks to her role on the VH1 reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” where she made her debut as a cast member in 2015 during season six. She released her first single “Cheap Ass Weave” during her first year on the show and an appearance on reggae superstar Shaggy’s single “Boom Boom.” She left the show last December and signed with Atlantic early in 2017.

Last June, during Remy Ma’s set at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam music festival, she was brought out on stage to be part of a superstar line-up also including The Lady of Rage, Lil’ Kim, MC Lyte, Monie Love, Queen Latifah and Young M.A. to perform Latifah’s hit “U.N.I.T.Y.”. That same month Atlantic unleashed “Bodak Yellow,” which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 in September. She inked a deal with the world’s largest music publisher, Sony/ATV, in October.