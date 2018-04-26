Cardi B Cancels Summer Concert Dates Due to Pregnancy

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

As expected, Cardi B cancelled all of her summer concert dates after her appearance at this coming weekend’s Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC due to her pregnancy. But she promises “I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour,” which begins in Denver on Sept. 7, around two months after the due date of her child with fiancé Offset of Migos.

The MC, who revealed her pregnancy during her performance on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month, made the announcement via Instagram, complete with one of her trademark vocal trills.

“Shawty keep growin’,” she says. “I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe!” That perspective was born out by both her first song on “SNL,” in which she seemed out of breath at the end of the verses, and the frequent breaks she took during her sets at the Coachella Festival in California the past two weekends, although she had little problem getting through her dance moves.

cardi b what does“As a matter of fact I can barely breathe now!” she says toward the end of the post.

Among the canceled tour dates are shows in Texas, Florida, Europe and New York City’s Panorama Festival. Cardi’s debut full-length, “Invasion of Privacy,” debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after its released on April 6 . As Variety reported, the Bronx-born rapper recently enlisted new management in Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas, joining Migos and Lil Yachty on the QC roster of star acts.

 

 

 

 

