Capitol Christian Music Group Elevates Brad O’Donnell, Hudson Plachy

Capitol Christian Music Group has elevated Brad O’Donnell (pictured at right) to chief creative officer and Hudson Plachy to chief marketing officer. The appointments follow the promotion of Peter York from president to chairman and CEO of the leading Christian music hub. Both O’Donnell and Plachy report to York and are based out of Nashville.

O’Donnell, who has held A&R positions at CCMG since joining the company in 2001, will have oversight on all A&R and “creative-related strategic objectives,” for both CCMG’s recorded music and publishing divisions.

Plachy, who was hired in 2002, is responsible for marketing and promotion campaigns, as well as video content creation and management of commercial partnerships.

Among the successful acts that O’Donnell and Plachy have worked with are Hillsong United, Switchfoot, TobyMac, Mandisa and hip-hop breakout NF.

CCMG is home to such labels as Sparrow Records, ForeFront Records, sixstepsrecords, Hillsong and Jesus Culture; Motown Gospel and CCMG Publishing. It is headquartered in Nashville.