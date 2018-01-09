Capitol Christian Music Group Names Peter York to Top Post After Death of Label Founder Bill Hearn

Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG), which recently lost founder Bill Hearn to cancer, has promoted longtime executive Peter York to Chairman & CEO. Previously president of CCMG, York will report to Capitol Music Group Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett and continue to be based out of Nashville.

CCMG is home to such prominent Christian labels as Sparrow, Forefront, sixsteps, Hillsong and Jesus Culture, among others, as well as the Capitol Christian Publishing division. York first joined CCMG 22 years ago and has since A&R’d more than 100 gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums, according to an announcement of his new role. Among his successes were such acts as Steven Curtis Chapman, BeBe & CeCe Winans, Switchfoot, Chris Tomlin, TobyMac, and Amy Grant, among others.

He began his career in music as a musician, songwriter and Grammy-Award winning producer and spent his first years at Sparrow Records working in copyright development and A&R, and later rising to Senior Vice President of A&R and partnering with Hearn’s son, Bill Hearn, to run the label. Commercial partnerships and publishing were also in York’s purview.

Said Barnett in announcing York’s promotion: “Peter is one of our industry’s most highly-regarded and accomplished executives. He has been instrumental in achieving CCMG’s market-leading stature and the development and support of so many important Christian Music artists. Having worked closely with Bill Hearn for more than three decades, he is uniquely qualified to take the full reins of CCMG as its Chairman & CEO and lead the company into the future. Everyone at CMG joins me in congratulating Peter on this well-deserved promotion.”

Added York: “It was an honor to work with Bill Hearn, my close friend and colleague, for more than 33 years. I learned so much from him, and I’m humbled to take on the responsibility of running the best company in the Christian Music world. I thank Steve Barnett for his continuing confidence and belief in me, and the talented team at CCMG for working with me to help our artists and songwriters reach new heights and expand the audience for their music and songs throughout the world.”