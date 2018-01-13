Canadian Singing Competition ‘The Launch’ Sees Out-the-Gate Success on iTunes

Big Machine Label Group head Scott Borchetta’s new Canadian singing show, “The Launch,” is celebrating its first No. 1 just two days after the series’ Wednesday night (Jan. 10) premiere on CTV.

Logan Staats, the first artist chosen by the program’s panel of mentors, which includes Borchetta, who first signed Taylor Swift to BMLG, Shania Twain and noted songwriter and producer Busbee, saw his single, “The Lucky Ones” (co-written by Bebe Rexha) top Canada’s all-genre iTunes sales chart. (Watch his performance of the song above.)

“The Launch” offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring a new, original song to life. In the hours after it aired, the show was the top trending topic on Twitter.

“Launching Logan and ‘The Lucky Ones’ reinforces the premise of this show: it all starts with a great song,” said Borchetta, who also serves as executive producer. “Pairing that great song with the right artist creates a perfect storm – Logan’s haunting, powerful voice and sheer talent bring this song to life so beautifully. I’m so proud of our first ‘Launch’ artist and single.”

Each episode of “The Launch” begins with a hopeful’s audition before the panel, after which the mentors choose two artists to record the original song and prepare to perform it in front of a live audience. The mentors then choose which artist and recording will immediately be released across the country following the broadcast of the episode each week.

“The Launch” is co-developed and produced by Bell Media in association with Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group, Paul Franklin of Eureka (“Masterchef,” “The Biggest Loser”) and John Brunton and Lindsay Cox of Insight Productions (“The Amazing Race Canada”, “Canadian Idol,” “The Juno Awards”).

Next week’s mentor panel will include Borchetta along with Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland and OneRepublic frontman and acclaimed producer/songwriter Ryan Tedder.