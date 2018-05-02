Camila Cabello’s ‘Never Be the Same’ Tour: Five Standout Moments

Moments after completing a cover of the classic “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You.” made famous by Elvis Presley, Camila Cabello took a moment to praise the crowd at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

“This has been an emotional day,” she said. “Then when I came out here and saw you guys singing all of the words… You make me feel like I have superpowers.”

Maybe it was because the pop star had just screened “Avengers: Infinity War” that brought her to that conclusion — a revelation she made from the stage. Or maybe, she really does have superpowers. After all, hours before the show, Cabella was on mandated vocal rest, but that didn’t stop her from giving the audience all that she had, and more.

Call it “Camiladelphia.” Even before Cabello hit the stage, the city of brotherly love showed its devotion to the former Fifth Harmony member by obediently waiting on a long line that snaked around the venue to comply with the tour’s wishes to check all bags.

It speaks volumes, that, at this point in her career, Cabello can bookend her show with two smash current singles, “Never Be The Same” and “Havana.” And those were hardly the only standout moments from her May 1 stop.

“Scar Tissue”

A song that inexplicably didn’t make her debut album, Cabello explained that “Scar Tissue” “is part of my story … [It] is the skin that grows on top of skin that’s been burned or hurt, and it’s the body’s way of healing,” she said. Cabello used the moment to connect with the audience as a sort of self-help session, encouraging all to be kind and “patient” with themselves and each other. “Do you promise me that?” she asked to an enthusiastic reaction.

“Something’s Gotta Give”

The song about toxic relationships took on a whole new meaning live, as Cabello used the moment to make a statement — incorporating visuals of important social movements, including March for Our Lives, immigration rights and female empowerment. “Love will tell you to fight for your dreams,” she said from the stage.

“In The Dark”

If there was any doubt about Cabello singing live, she squashed it with “In the Dark.” Asking for quiet at The Fillmore, Cabello actually started singing a note off mic a capella, beginning low then building to her highest range and a soaring conclusion on the microphone. Cabello, who was under doctor’s orders to save her voice pre-show, surprised even herself. “Philadelphia, this was the first show where the whisper thing worked!” she exclaimed.

“Real Friends”

The autobiographical song about Cabello’s ups and downs navigating the music industry offered an opportunity for the star to invite fans to the stage along with her.

“Havana”

The choreography and live musical arrangement of Cabello’s No. 1 hit is worth the price of admission alone. And a bonus: Cabello’s sexy salsa with a “Dancing with the Stars” star.

Cabello’s headlining run of theaters comes to an end this Friday (May 4) at Terminal 5 in New York City. Shell play stadiums next, as opening act for Taylor Swift (along with Charli XCX) starting Tuesday (May 8) at the University of Phoenix Stadium.