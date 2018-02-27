Camila Cabello Releases ‘Made in Miami’ Spotlight Story on YouTube (Watch)

Camila Cabello is teaming up with YouTube for “Made in Miami,” an artist spotlight story following her journey from South Florida to star solo artist. Watch it above.

“Thank you to YouTube for supporting me on my journey and for putting together such an incredible documentary,” Cabello said in a statement. “I’m so proud of my family and our story and I hope it inspires others to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Directed by Tabitha Denholm, the video follows the singer’s childhood, from being born in Cuba and arriving in Miami as a young girl, to her time with Fifth Harmony and eventually her solo career. “Made in Miami” also explores her family relationships and the role of strong women in her life.

“We’re beyond excited to work with Camila and be part of her journey of becoming a global superstar,” said Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music. “Our Artist Spotlight Stories are intimate and personal portraits of artists that give them the unique opportunity to share these special moments with fans and ‘Made In Miami’ is just that.”

Cabello released her first solo album “Camila” in January, which included hit “Havana,” whose music video has over 500 million views on YouTube.