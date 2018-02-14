Camila Cabello Announces Tour Dates

Camila Cabello has announced dates for the “Never Be the Same Tour,” her first-ever solo headlining trek. The multi-city tour will kicks off on April 9 in Vancouver and hit a number of major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Denver, Boston, London and Toronto. The tour wraps with four dates in Europe, closing on June 13 in Amsterdam.
The tour takes its name from a track on her full-length debut, “Camila” [SYCO/Epic Records], which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and has been certified gold by the RIAA.
“Never Be The Same Tour” Dates:
|Monday, April 9, 2018
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|Orpheum Theatre
|Tuesday, April 10, 2018
|Seattle, WA
|The Paramount Theatre
|Wednesday, April 11, 2018
|Portland, OR
|Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
|Friday, April 13, 2018
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theater
|Saturday, April 14, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018
|Denver, CO
|Paramount Theatre
|Friday, April 20, 2018
|Minneapolis, MN
|State Theatre
|Saturday, April 21, 2018
|Milwaukee, WI
|Riverside Theater
|Sunday, April 22, 2018
|Chicago, IL
|Riviera Theater
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018
|Saint Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit
|Friday, April 27, 2018
|Toronto, ON, Canada
|Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
|Saturday, April 28, 2018
|Montreal, QC, Canada
|M Telus
|Sunday, April 29, 2018
|Boston, MA
|Orpheum Theatre
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|Friday, May 4, 2018
|New York, NY
|Terminal 5
|Tuesday, June 5, 2018
|Glasgow, UK
|Glasgow O2 Academy
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018
|Birmingham, UK
|Birmingham O2 Academy
|Tuesday, June 12, 2018
|London, UK
|O2 Academy Brixton
|Wednesday, June 13, 2018
|Amsterdam, NL
|AFAS Live