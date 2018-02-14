Camila Cabello Announces Tour Dates

Variety Staff

Camila CabelloNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2017
Camila Cabello has announced dates for the “Never Be the Same Tour,” her first-ever solo headlining trek. The multi-city tour will kicks off on April 9 in Vancouver  and hit a number of major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Denver, Boston, London and Toronto. The tour wraps with four dates in Europe, closing on June 13 in Amsterdam.

The tour takes its name from a track on her full-length debut, “Camila” [SYCO/Epic Records], which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and has been certified gold by the RIAA.

“Never Be The Same Tour” Dates:

Monday, April 9, 2018 Vancouver, BC, Canada Orpheum Theatre
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Friday, April 13, 2018 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Saturday, April 14, 2018 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
Friday, April 20, 2018 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Saturday, April 21, 2018 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
Sunday, April 22, 2018 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Friday, April 27, 2018 Toronto, ON, Canada Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Saturday, April 28, 2018 Montreal, QC, Canada M Telus
Sunday, April 29, 2018 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Friday, May 4, 2018 New York, NY Terminal 5
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 Glasgow, UK Glasgow O2 Academy
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 Birmingham, UK Birmingham O2 Academy
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

 

 

