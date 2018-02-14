Camila Cabello Announces Tour Dates

Camila Cabello has announced dates for the “Never Be the Same Tour,” her first-ever solo headlining trek. The multi-city tour will kicks off on April 9 in Vancouver and hit a number of major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Denver, Boston, London and Toronto. The tour wraps with four dates in Europe, closing on June 13 in Amsterdam.

The tour takes its name from a track on her full-length debut, “Camila” [SYCO/Epic Records], which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and has been certified gold by the RIAA.

“Never Be The Same Tour” Dates: