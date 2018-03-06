You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

C3 Management Adds Phoenix, Justice, Sylvan Esso to Roster

The company will also open new offices in Los Angeles and London.

By
Variety Staff

Deck d'Arcy, from left, Laurent Brancowitz, Christian Mazzalai and Thomas Mars of the band Phoenix visit the Radio 104.5 Performance Theater, in PhiladelphiaPhoenix Visit Radio 104.5 - , Philadelphia, USA - 2 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

C3 Management is expanding. Managers Simon White, Matt Sadie and Chris Gentry, whose clients include Phoenix (pictured), Hudson Mohawke and The Lemon Twigs, among others, are joining the company which will also open new offices in Los Angeles and London.

In addition, Martin Anderson, manager for Sylvan Esso, Wye Oak and Bowerbirds, has also joined the team and will be based in Durham, North Carolina. White and Sadie will work out of Los Angeles, where John Scholz and Tyler Goldberg, who recently signed electronic duo Justice, will head the new office; Gentry will lead the London office.

The additions bring the total count of C3 managers to 17.

C3 Management was launched in 2007 by Charlie Walker, Charles Attal and Charlie Jones of C3 Presents and has offices in New York, Nashville, Denver, and Austin.

