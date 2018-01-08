Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse to Headline 2018 Bottlerock Festival

BottleRock Napa Valley 2018, presented by JaM Cellars, today announced its sixth annual lineup today, which includes headline artists Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse. The three-day music/food/drink festival will take place at the Valley Expo in Napa. Calif., May 25 – 27, 2018. Festival passes go on sale at 10 a.m. PST on Jan. 9.

Also among the 80-plus artists performing are The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Thievery Corporation, Phantogram, The Revivalists, Bleachers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, E-40, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Oh Wonder, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lake Street Dive, Natalia Lafourcade, Manchester Orchestra and many others. Also of note: Mike D of the Beastie Boys, who moonlights as a wine sommelier, will perform a DJ set.

Says Dave Graham, CEO and one of three founders of Latitude 38 Entertainment (along with Justin Dragoo and Jason Scoggins), which has produced the festival since 2013: “If you look at [the BottleRock demongraphic] as a bell-shaped curve spanning nine-year-olds to 70-year-olds, we definitely try to celebrate a lineup that has music for all generations.”

In Jan. 2017, Live Nation acquired a majority stake in BottleRock. “We were told we’d be able to continue to run the show and do what we do, they would leave us alone and if we needed help they’d be standing at the ready to help,” says Graham. “And that is exactly what happened. They said they would bring in sponsorship opportunities and they did and exceeded our expectations. It was a fantastic first year.”

According to a press release, the 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley festival drew more than 120,000 fans for a lineup that included Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and more. The Foo Fighters played an unannounced, invite-only warm-up set at the nearby Blue Note jazz club Friday night before their festival-closing Sunday performance, marking the group’s first full U.S. set in two years.