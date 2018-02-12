Bruno Mars Announces Final ‘24K Magic’ Tour Dates, Featuring Cardi B

Bruno Mars, who won seven trophies at the Grammy Awards last month including Song, Record and Album of the Year, announced the final dates of his sprawling “24K Magic” world tour. The trek’s final leg will begin Sept. 7 in Denver and wrap with a four-night stand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Support on all of the dates except Austin will be fast-rising rapper Cardi B, who appears with Mars on the recently released remix of his song “Finesse” and its awesome companion video, which is a tribute to the 1990s show “In Living Color.”

The tour, which is produced by Live Nation (new dates below), will have made more than 135 stops by the time it wraps. It has sold more than 2 million tickets thus far. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 16 at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.

Mars and his band are playing several dates in Las Vegas this week before the tour heads overseas for a two-month stand in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, including concerts in Japan, Taiwan, Phillipines, Thailand, Macao, Singapore, Malaysia and China. Two weeks after that leg wraps in May, the tour returns to the States for a headlining appearance at the Bottlerock Festival in California on May 27, then to Europe for a series of stadium and festival dates in June and July (see those dates here).

Related Songs for Screens: Hip-Hop, Sony/ATV Lead 2018 Super Bowl Ads (Watch) The Best Super Bowl Ads of 2018

NEW DATES – BRUNO MARS 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR:

DATE CITY VENUE Friday, September 7, 2018 Denver, CO* Pepsi Center Saturday, September 8, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Tuesday, September 11, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Saturday, September 15, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Thursday, September 20, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Saturday, September 22, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Sunday, September 23, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Thursday, September 27, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden Friday, September 28, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden Monday, October 1, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Tuesday, October 2, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Thursday, October 4, 2018 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Friday, October 5, 2018 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Sunday, October 7, 2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Thursday, October 11, 2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Sunday, October 14, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Monday, October 15, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Saturday, October 20, 2018 Austin, TX** Circuit of the Americas Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Friday, October 26, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Saturday, October 27, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

*Tickets for the postponed October 30, 2017 Denver show will be honored for the newly scheduled September 7, 2018 show only. Previously purchased tickets will not be valid for the September 8, 2018 show.

**On Sale and Support TBA