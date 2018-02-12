Bruno Mars Announces Final ‘24K Magic’ Tour Dates, Featuring Cardi B

Bruno Mars, who won seven trophies at the Grammy Awards last month including Song, Record and Album of the Year, announced the final dates of his sprawling “24K Magic” world tour. The trek’s final leg will begin Sept. 7 in Denver and wrap with a four-night stand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Support on all of the dates except Austin will be fast-rising rapper Cardi B, who appears with Mars on the recently released remix of his song “Finesse” and its awesome companion video, which is a tribute to the 1990s show “In Living Color.”
The tour, which is produced by Live Nation (new dates below), will have made more than 135 stops by the time it wraps. It has sold more than 2 million tickets thus far. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 16 at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.
Mars and his band are playing several dates in Las Vegas this week before the tour heads overseas for a two-month stand in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, including concerts in Japan, Taiwan, Phillipines, Thailand, Macao, Singapore, Malaysia and China. Two weeks after that leg wraps in May, the tour returns to the States for a headlining appearance at the Bottlerock Festival in California on May 27, then to Europe for a series of stadium and festival dates in June and July (see those dates here).
NEW DATES – BRUNO MARS 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Friday, September 7, 2018
|Denver, CO*
|Pepsi Center
|Saturday, September 8, 2018
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Tuesday, September 11, 2018
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saturday, September 15, 2018
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Wednesday, September 19, 2018
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, September 20, 2018
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Saturday, September 22, 2018
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Sunday, September 23, 2018
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Thursday, September 27, 2018
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Friday, September 28, 2018
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Monday, October 1, 2018
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Tuesday, October 2, 2018
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Thursday, October 4, 2018
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Friday, October 5, 2018
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Sunday, October 7, 2018
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Thursday, October 11, 2018
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Sunday, October 14, 2018
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Monday, October 15, 2018
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Saturday, October 20, 2018
|Austin, TX**
|Circuit of the Americas
|Tuesday, October 23, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Wednesday, October 24, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Friday, October 26, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Saturday, October 27, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
*Tickets for the postponed October 30, 2017 Denver show will be honored for the newly scheduled September 7, 2018 show only. Previously purchased tickets will not be valid for the September 8, 2018 show.
**On Sale and Support TBA