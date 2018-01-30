Britney Spears’ Business Manager to Recording Academy President: ‘Pull Your Head Out of Your Ass’

Business manager Lou Taylor, whose TriStar Sports and Entertainment firm represents such clients as Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige, lashed out at Recording Academy president Neil Portnow in an Instagram post on Monday.

Responding to remarks he made to Variety following the Grammy Awards broadcast on Sunday night, in which he said women should “step up” and noted, “I don’t have personal experience of those kinds of brick walls,” Taylor commented, as many women in the music industry have in the wake of the #GrammysSoMale controversy: “I step up and step in everyday. There are countless women who help provide the foundation that this business is built on.”

A seasoned money manager to the stars with 25 years of business experience, Taylor further poked: “I hear the Academy needs a new accountant since you are in debt – I know a good woman who can “step up” and help get you out of debt and help you pull your head out of your ass.”