Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates with James Taylor Due to Surgery

Bonnie Raitt has cancelled her forthcoming tour dates with James Taylor due to an unspecified surgery procedure, although she says “The prognosis is good and a full recovery is expected.”

The veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist made the announcement via a Facebook post on Monday morning.

“We are extremely sorry to announce that Bonnie Raitt will need to miss the first leg of her tour with James Taylor due to a medical situation. Following her annual physical, it was determined she needs to schedule some surgery soon. The prognosis is good and a full recovery is expected.

“’I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the US tour in June followed by our European tour in July.

“’Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!’”

More information about the concerts can be found at JamesTaylor.com and for those ticket buyers who would like to request a refund to a show affected by this announcement, please do so at original point of purchase.