Eminem, Killers, Muse to Headline Bonnaroo 2018  

Eminem, The Killers and Muse are the headliners for the 17th annual Bonnaroo Festival, taking place June 7-10 as always in Manchester, Tennessee, Superfly and A.C. Entertainment announced today. More than 150 artists will perform during the festival on “The Farm” at Great Stage Park, the 700-acre event space located 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com.

Other performers include Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver “performing two unique sets,” Khalid, Kaskade, Paramore, Alt-J, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow, Anderson.Paak, Sylvan Esso, Nile Rogers & Chic, Playboi Carti, Broken Social Scene, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Thundercat, Mavis Staples, Amadou & Miriam, T-Pain and many more — the full lineup appears below.

The three headliners are making the rounds this festival season, with Eminem performing at Coachella, New York’s Governors Ball and Boston Calling; The Killers at Boston Calling, Alabama’s Hangout Festival, California’s Bottlerock and several European festivals; and Muse at Bottlerock and other European festivals.

Related Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse to Headline 2018 Bottlerock Festival Eminem Rules Workout Songs, Says Spotify

Upgrades to the Bonnaroo fest include improved communal areas (formerly known as pods, now called Plazas) with shade, free public WiFi, showers, activities and art, charging stations, misting stations, medical, safety stations, information and portable restrooms. According to a press release, further upgrades that will presumably be clear to previous festival attendees include “several permanent ‘Barns’ being installed in various locations onsite including VIP that are being designed to create more vibrant scenes in the campgrounds similar to the legendary ones at The Grind and The Garage. A pristine wooded hangout similar to The Grove is also being installed.” Other highlights include “Droolworthy Food with celebrity chef Tim Love, set to be a special community-focused area based on all things culinary, as well as House of Yes, Little Cinema, The Well, Tonalism by DUBLAB and The B-Hive Under the Tower.” As in past years, “Groop Camping” in the general-admission campground is available to ensure that all fans get to camp with their friends no matter when they arrive onsite.

BONNAROO 2018 LINEUP:

Eminem

The Killers

Muse

Future

Bassnectar

Sturgill Simpson

Bon Iver (playing 2 unique sets)

Khalid Kaskade

Paramore

Alt-J

Dua Lipa

Sheryl Crow

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Sylvan Esso

Rebelution

The Revivalists

Virtual Self

Nile Rogers & CHIC

Rufus Du Sol

Chromeo

STS9

Alison Wonderland

Moon Taxi

Carnage

BROCKHAMPTON

Old Crow Medicine Show

Playboi Carti

The Glitch Mob

Rag‘N’Bone Man

Broken Social Scene

Superjam

Grand Ole Opry

First Aid Kit

Jungle

Tash Sultana

T-Pain

Manchester Orchestra

Brothers Osborne

Gryffin

What So Not

Rich Brian

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Billie Ellish

Daniel Caesar

Kali Uchis

Kayzo

Slander

ARIZONA

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Lany

Thundercat

Mavis Staples

Hippie Sabotage

Big Wild

Shiba San

Sir Sly

Denzel Curry

Moses Sumney

Snakehips

Tyler Childers

Mr. Carmack

Valentino Khan

Amadou & Mariam

Midland

Opiou

Japanese Breakfast

Jessie Reyez

K?D

R.LUM.R

Noura Mint Semali

Gogo Penguin

Lissie

Chris Lake

Billy Kenny b2b Mija

Durand Jones & The Indications

Space Jesus

Manic Focus

Boogie T b2b Squnto

Ikebe Shakedown

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Spafford

Said the Sky

Elohim

Melvv

Alex Lahey

Knox Fortune

Lewis Capaldi

Ron Gallo

Pond

Loudpvck

Conway + Westside Gunn

CloZee

Chase Atlantic

Leven Kali

Everything Everything

Frenship

Droeloe

Taska Black

Mikky Echo

The Spencer Lee Band

Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage

Blank Range

Bayonne

Bruno Major

Duckwrth

The War and Treaty

Cyn

Arlie

Dreamers

Spencer Ludwig

The Brummies

Jalen N’Gonda

Jaira Burns

OkeyDokey

Zeshan B

The Regrettes

Tobi Lou

Shey Baba

Chastity Brown

Topaz Jones

Kyle Dion

The Texas Gentlemen

Michael Blume

Post Animal

Southern Avenue

Larkin Poe

Colin Elmore & The Danville Train

The Blue Stones

Michigan Rattlers

Matt Maeson

Fletcher

Matt Holubowski

Victory Boyd

Saro

FLOR

Oliver Hazard

Jade Bird

John Splithoff

Colin MacLeod

*repeat repeat

Low Cut Connie

Davie

Biyo

Walden

Hundred Handed