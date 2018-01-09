Eminem, Killers, Muse to Headline Bonnaroo 2018  

Eminem, The Killers and Muse are the headliners for the 17th annual Bonnaroo Festival, taking place June 7-10 as always in Manchester, Tennessee, Superfly and A.C. Entertainment announced today. More than 150 artists will perform during the festival on “The Farm” at Great Stage Park, the 700-acre event space located 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com.
Other performers include Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver “performing two unique sets,” Khalid, Kaskade, Paramore, Alt-J, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow, Anderson.Paak, Sylvan Esso, Nile Rogers & Chic, Playboi Carti, Broken Social Scene, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Thundercat, Mavis Staples, Amadou & Miriam, T-Pain and many more — the full lineup appears below.
The three headliners are making the rounds this festival season, with Eminem performing at Coachella, New York’s Governors Ball and Boston Calling; The Killers at Boston Calling, Alabama’s Hangout Festival, California’s Bottlerock and several European festivals; and Muse at Bottlerock and other European festivals.
Upgrades to the Bonnaroo fest include improved communal areas (formerly known as pods, now called Plazas) with shade, free public WiFi, showers, activities and art, charging stations, misting stations, medical, safety stations, information and portable restrooms. According to a press release, further upgrades that will presumably be clear to previous festival attendees include “several permanent ‘Barns’ being installed in various locations onsite including VIP that are being designed to create more vibrant scenes in the campgrounds similar to the legendary ones at The Grind and The Garage. A pristine wooded hangout similar to The Grove is also being installed.” Other highlights include “Droolworthy Food with celebrity chef Tim Love, set to be a special community-focused area based on all things culinary, as well as House of Yes, Little Cinema, The Well, Tonalism by DUBLAB and The B-Hive Under the Tower.” As in past years, “Groop Camping” in the general-admission campground is available to ensure that all fans get to camp with their friends no matter when they arrive onsite.
BONNAROO 2018 LINEUP:
Eminem
The Killers
Muse
Future
Bassnectar
Sturgill Simpson
Bon Iver (playing 2 unique sets)
Khalid Kaskade
Paramore
Alt-J
Dua Lipa
Sheryl Crow
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Sylvan Esso
Rebelution
The Revivalists
Virtual Self
Nile Rogers & CHIC
Rufus Du Sol
Chromeo
STS9
Alison Wonderland
Moon Taxi
Carnage
BROCKHAMPTON
Old Crow Medicine Show
Playboi Carti
The Glitch Mob
Rag‘N’Bone Man
Broken Social Scene
Superjam
Grand Ole Opry
First Aid Kit
Jungle
Tash Sultana
T-Pain
Manchester Orchestra
Brothers Osborne
Gryffin
What So Not
Rich Brian
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Billie Ellish
Daniel Caesar
Kali Uchis
Kayzo
Slander
ARIZONA
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Lany
Thundercat
Mavis Staples
Hippie Sabotage
Big Wild
Shiba San
Sir Sly
Denzel Curry
Moses Sumney
Snakehips
Tyler Childers
Mr. Carmack
Valentino Khan
Amadou & Mariam
Midland
Opiou
Japanese Breakfast
Jessie Reyez
K?D
R.LUM.R
Noura Mint Semali
Gogo Penguin
Lissie
Chris Lake
Billy Kenny b2b Mija
Durand Jones & The Indications
Space Jesus
Manic Focus
Boogie T b2b Squnto
Ikebe Shakedown
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Spafford
Said the Sky
Elohim
Melvv
Alex Lahey
Knox Fortune
Lewis Capaldi
Ron Gallo
Pond
Loudpvck
Conway + Westside Gunn
CloZee
Chase Atlantic
Leven Kali
Everything Everything
Frenship
Droeloe
Taska Black
Mikky Echo
The Spencer Lee Band
Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage
Blank Range
Bayonne
Bruno Major
Duckwrth
The War and Treaty
Cyn
Arlie
Dreamers
Spencer Ludwig
The Brummies
Jalen N’Gonda
Jaira Burns
OkeyDokey
Zeshan B
The Regrettes
Tobi Lou
Shey Baba
Chastity Brown
Topaz Jones
Kyle Dion
The Texas Gentlemen
Michael Blume
Post Animal
Southern Avenue
Larkin Poe
Colin Elmore & The Danville Train
The Blue Stones
Michigan Rattlers
Matt Maeson
Fletcher
Matt Holubowski
Victory Boyd
Saro
FLOR
Oliver Hazard
Jade Bird
John Splithoff
Colin MacLeod
*repeat repeat
Low Cut Connie
Davie
Biyo
Walden
Hundred Handed