Bon Jovi To Hit the Road Ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring dates of their “This House Is Not for Sale” Tour, presented by Live Nation. The trek kicks off on March 14 in Denver and wraps two months later in. The band will also re-release their latest LP, “This House Is Not for Sale,” as a sort-of deluxe edition with two new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” on February 23.

“In light of this crazy world in which we live, it has taken me a year to process some of it and be able to write it into lyrics [of ‘Walls’], which reflects what is going on in the country,” frontman Jon Bon Jovi recently told Variety.

The This House is Not for Sale tour has already earned $47 million in gross box office from its North American leg and an additional $40 million on the South American portion.

Fan club and VIP Experience tickets go on presale Jan. 16, Live Nation presales on the 18th and general public on the 19th — full info is available at bonjovi.com.

“This House Is Not for Sale” Spring 2018 Tour Dates:

Related Live Nation Forms New Venture With New York's Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge Richie Sambora Talks Bon Jovi Rock Hall Induction, Releases New Song With Orianthi (EXCLUSIVE)