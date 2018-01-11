Bon Jovi To Hit the Road Ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring dates of their “This House Is Not for Sale” Tour, presented by Live Nation. The trek kicks off on March 14 in Denver and wraps two months later in. The band will also re-release their latest LP, “This House Is Not for Sale,” as a sort-of deluxe edition with two new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” on February 23.
Fan club and VIP Experience tickets go on presale Jan. 16, Live Nation presales on the 18th and general public on the 19th — full info is available at bonjovi.com.
“This House Is Not for Sale” Spring 2018 Tour Dates:
|Wed., Mar. 14, 2018
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Fri., Mar. 16, 2018
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Sat., Mar. 17, 2018
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Tue., Mar. 20, 2018
|Little Rock, AR
|Verizon Arena
|Thu., Mar. 22, 2018
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Fri., Mar. 23, 2018
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sun., Mar. 25, 2018
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Mon., Mar. 26, 2018
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Mon., Apr. 2, 2018
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Wed., Apr. 4, 2018
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Sat., Apr. 7, 2018
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Sun., Apr. 8, 2018
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Wed., Apr. 18, 2018
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Fri., Apr. 20, 2018
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena
|Sat., Apr. 21, 2018
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Tue., Apr. 24, 2018
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Thu., Apr. 26, 2018
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Sat., Apr. 28, 2018
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Sun., Apr. 29, 2018
|Milwaukee, WI
|BMO Harris Bradley Center
|Wed., May 2, 2018
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|Thu., May 3, 2018
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Sat., May 5, 2018
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Mon., May 7, 2018
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Wed., May 9, 2018
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Thu., May 10, 2018
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Mon., May 14, 2018
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena