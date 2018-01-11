You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bon Jovi To Hit the Road Ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring dates of their “This House Is Not for Sale” Tour, presented by Live Nation. The trek kicks off on March 14 in Denver and wraps two months later in. The band will also re-release their latest LP, “This House Is Not for Sale,” as a sort-of deluxe edition with two new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” on February 23.

“In light of this crazy world in which we live, it has taken me a year to process some of it and be able to write it into lyrics [of ‘Walls’], which reflects what is going on in the country,” frontman Jon Bon Jovi recently told Variety.
The This House is Not for Sale tour has already earned $47 million in gross box office from its North American leg and an additional $40 million on the South American portion.

Fan club and VIP Experience tickets go on presale Jan. 16, Live Nation presales on the 18th and general public on the 19th — full info is available at bonjovi.com.

“This House Is Not for Sale” Spring 2018 Tour Dates:

Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center
Wed., May 2, 2018 Allentown, PA PPL Center
Thu., May 3, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sat., May 5, 2018 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon., May 7, 2018 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Wed., May 9, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu., May 10, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Mon., May 14, 2018 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

 

 

