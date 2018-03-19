You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency at Palms Casino Resort

By
Variety Staff

blink-182 Grammys
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Palms Casino Resort and Live Nation today announced that Blink-182 will launch their first-ever Las Vegas residency “Kings of the Weekend” at the city’s newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater. The 16-show run, which begins May 26 with dates through November, is one of the resort’s first major entertainment collaborations as part of its recently announced $620 million property-wide overhaul.

According to the announcement, the band — Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums), and Matt Skiba (guitar) — will bring “its nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales, and nonsensical antics to life in ‘Kings of the Weekend,’” adding that “the band is busy creatively putting together a musical adventure for the Vegas residency.”

The initial run of dates are:

  • May – 26-27
  • June – 8-9, 15-16, 23-24
  • October – 26-27
  • November – 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

Tickets start at $59, plus applicable fees and go on sale  March 23. For more information, visit www.blink182vegas.com.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” said Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, adding jokingly, “Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage…The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

“Blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers,” said Palms Casino Resort General Manager Jon Gray. “They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency – our first at the Pearl.”

  St. Vincent to Appear at ASCAP Expo (EXCLUSIVE)

    St. Vincent to Appear at ASCAP Expo (EXCLUSIVE)

  

    Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency at Palms Casino Resort

  

    Fifth Harmony Announce Indefinite Hiatus

  

    Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Luke Bryan, More Join Verizon's Rewards Program for Fan 'Experiences'

  

    Songs for Screens Exclusive: Sofi Tukker Premiere 'Baby I'm a Queen' Video (Watch)

  

    'American Idol' Recap: 'Easy' Like Sunday Evening as Lionel Richie Takes Charge

  

    Flight of the Conchords Postpone Tour Due to 'Very Rock 'N' Roll Injury'

