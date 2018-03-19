Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency at Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort and Live Nation today announced that Blink-182 will launch their first-ever Las Vegas residency “Kings of the Weekend” at the city’s newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater. The 16-show run, which begins May 26 with dates through November, is one of the resort’s first major entertainment collaborations as part of its recently announced $620 million property-wide overhaul.

According to the announcement, the band — Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums), and Matt Skiba (guitar) — will bring “its nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales, and nonsensical antics to life in ‘Kings of the Weekend,’” adding that “the band is busy creatively putting together a musical adventure for the Vegas residency.”

The initial run of dates are:

May – 26-27

June – 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October – 26-27

November – 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

Tickets start at $59, plus applicable fees and go on sale March 23. For more information, visit www.blink182vegas.com.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” said Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, adding jokingly, “Now, we just have to cast our show girls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage…The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

“Blink-182 is one of those bands that crosses over multiple genres of music, and also transcends many generations of music lovers,” said Palms Casino Resort General Manager Jon Gray. “They’re a perfect fit for a true rock residency – our first at the Pearl.”