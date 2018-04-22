Beyonce Tries to Pick Up Solange, Falls During Her Coachella Set

Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend.

Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended up rolling on the stage laughing for a few seconds, before picking themselves up and continuing with the set. Beyoncé told concertgoers: “Give it up for my sister!”

The blip registered as relatively minor in a performance that was as powerful and inspiring as the last. Her fans laughed along and several posted to Twitter about the episode, expressing shock, amusement, and unwavering support for Queen Bey.

Besides the small hiccup, Beyonce’s set also included several wardrobe changes from last weekend’s performance, such as pink instead of yellow sweatshirts. Destiny’s Child also wore glittery white numbers rather than the camouflage they donned last weekend. Colombian singer J Balvin joined Beyonce on stage for “Mi Gente,” a song they played without him last week. And Beyonce didn’t repeat her oft-quoted line about being the first black woman to headline Coachella, having technically already broken that barrier.

Watch below.

The way Bey dropped Solange jdksksj 😭😭 — leen💧 (@_normaniaz) April 22, 2018