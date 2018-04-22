You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beyonce Tries to Pick Up Solange, Falls During Her Coachella Set

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend.

Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended up rolling on the stage laughing for a few seconds, before picking themselves up and continuing with the set. Beyoncé told concertgoers: “Give it up for my sister!”

The blip registered as relatively minor in a performance that was as powerful and inspiring as the last. Her fans laughed along and several posted to Twitter about the episode, expressing shock, amusement, and unwavering support for Queen Bey.

Besides the small hiccup, Beyonce’s set also included several wardrobe changes from last weekend’s performance, such as pink instead of yellow sweatshirts. Destiny’s Child also wore glittery white numbers rather than the camouflage they donned last weekend. Colombian singer J Balvin joined Beyonce on stage for “Mi Gente,” a song they played without him last week. And Beyonce didn’t repeat her oft-quoted line about being the first black woman to headline Coachella, having technically already broken that barrier.

Watch below.

More Music

  • Beyonce, Solange Fall During Coachella Set

    Beyonce Tries to Pick Up Solange, Falls During Her Coachella Set

    Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend. Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended […]

  • Beyonce

    Beyonce Switches Things Up — A Bit — for Coachella Weekend 2 (Photos)

    Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend. Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended […]

  • Bradley Cooper Robert De Niro

    Bradley Cooper on His Secret Pact With Lady Gaga for 'A Star is Born'

    Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend. Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended […]

  • *NSYNC30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF MICHAEL JACKSON'S

    *NSYNC Immersive Experience Headed to Hollywood Ahead of Walk of Fame Star Dedication

    Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend. Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended […]

  • Swedish Dj Avicii Performs Performs on

    Avicii Mourned at Coachella by Musicians, Fans, Industry

    Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend. Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended […]

  • Avicii

    Police Say 'No Criminal Suspicion' in Avicii's Death (Report)

    Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend. Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended […]

  • Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during

    Watch Ariana Grande's Surprise Performance at Coachella

    Weekend two of Coachella marked the Beyonce’s second iconic performance in Indio, Calif., but things didn’t go quite as smoothly as last weekend. Beyonce, while trying to pick up her younger sister Solange for a repeat of last weekend’s dance off to “Get Me Bodied,” accidentally dropped her and fell over herself. The two ended […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad