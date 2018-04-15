You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Beyonce Perform Live at Coachella 2018

Variety Staff

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Stade de France on Thursday, July 21, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)
CREDIT: Invision for Parkwood Entertainment

Queen Bey is about to storm the desert.

On Saturday, Beyonce posted a message to her fans on Facebook, promising a “special” headlining set at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA.

Luckily, you can watch the performance online for free.

One of the rumors is that Destiny’s Child will reunite with Bey, marking the former R&B group’s first major concert since the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2013. Jay-Z is also one of the many strong possibilities to cameo.

Beyonce hits the main stage at 11:05 p.m. PT.

Watch the live performance here:

 

 

