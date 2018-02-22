Betty Who Signs Recording Deal With Kobalt

Australian pop singer Betty Who has signed a recordings deal with Kobalt, the company announced today.

The singer, best known for her hits “Somebody Loves You” and “I Love You Always Forever” (the latter of which was a top 10 Australian hit and was certified double platinum in the country), released two albums and two EPs on RCA between 2013 and 2017. She has also been an outspoken supporter of the LBGTQ community.

The first single from her new album, “Ignore Me,” was released on January 19 with Kobalt’s support.

Said Ron Cerrito, President of Kobalt Music Recordings America, of the deal: “Betty and team have built a loyal fanbase and global career from the ground up. Now, as an independent artist, she’s redefining her own path and taking the reins in a powerful way. Her vision for conquering the world with her music is contagious. We could not be prouder to partner with Betty as she, herself, writes the next chapter.”

“I’m so excited to be working with Kobalt in this new chapter of my career,” said Betty Who. “It is so clear to me that they share the vision I have had for myself for so long and I believe they are the perfect team to help facilitate this very exciting transition. I can’t wait to see all the amazing things we will achieve together.”