DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar Lead 2018 BET Awards Nominations

DJ Khaled Kendrick Lamar
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar topped this year’s BET Awards nominations, with six and five nods, respectively, including video of the year, best collaboration, and album of the year.

Lamar has two noms in the album category for both his solo effort “DAMN.” and “Black Panther: The Album,” which he spearheaded. DJ Khaled also has a record in the race with “Grateful,” plus more nominations for his collaborative work with Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Jay-Z, Future, and Beyonce, as well as his video for “Wild Thoughts.” Lamar was also recognized for his collaboration with Rihanna on “Loyalty” and the video for “Humble.” Both are also up for best male hip hop artist.

Other 2018 nominees include Migos, with four nods, including best group and album of the year; and SZA with four nods as well, including best female R&B/pop artist and best new artist.

Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o, Taraji P. Henson, Chadwick Boseman, Donald Glover, and Sterling K. Brown are among the stars up for acting awards.

The 2018 BET Awards will take place on June 24 at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Here is the complete list of nominees.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce – “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody

Video of the Year Award
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Migos feat. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”

The Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)​
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (Congo)
J Hus (U.K.)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)

Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown

Best Movie Award
“Black Panther”
“Girls Trip”
“A Wrinkle in Time”
“Detroit”
“Mudbound”

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award
“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Ctrl” – SZA
“4:44” – Jay-Z
“Culture II” – Migos
“Black Panther: The Album” – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
“Grateful” – DJ Khaled

BET Her Award
Janelle Monae – “Django Jane”
Lizzo – “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman”
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe X Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – “Motor Sport”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

