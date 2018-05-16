DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar Lead 2018 BET Awards Nominations

DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar topped this year’s BET Awards nominations, with six and five nods, respectively, including video of the year, best collaboration, and album of the year.

Lamar has two noms in the album category for both his solo effort “DAMN.” and “Black Panther: The Album,” which he spearheaded. DJ Khaled also has a record in the race with “Grateful,” plus more nominations for his collaborative work with Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Jay-Z, Future, and Beyonce, as well as his video for “Wild Thoughts.” Lamar was also recognized for his collaboration with Rihanna on “Loyalty” and the video for “Humble.” Both are also up for best male hip hop artist.

Other 2018 nominees include Migos, with four nods, including best group and album of the year; and SZA with four nods as well, including best female R&B/pop artist and best new artist.

Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o, Taraji P. Henson, Chadwick Boseman, Donald Glover, and Sterling K. Brown are among the stars up for acting awards.

The 2018 BET Awards will take place on June 24 at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Here is the complete list of nominees.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce – “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.” Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody Video of the Year Award

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Migos feat. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – “I’ll Find You”

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – “Words Are Few”

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp – “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready” The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)​

Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (Congo)

J Hus (U.K.)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown Best Movie Award

“Black Panther”

“Girls Trip”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Detroit”

“Mudbound” Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor