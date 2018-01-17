Poll: Who Will Win Best New Artist at the Grammys?

In November, after the Grammy nominees were announced, Variety asked readers who they think will win album of the year. Now, we want to know your predictions on another big prize: best new artist.

It’s no doubt a competitive field this year. Alessia Cara would be one safe bet: the 21-year-old songstress made a huge splash with her debut album “Know-It-All,” with “Scars to Your Beautiful” scoring high marks on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, she also collaborated with Zedd and Logic for suicide prevention single “1-800-273-8255.”

Another nominee, Khalid, released his critically acclaimed debut album “American Teen” last year, which is also nominated for best urban contemporary album. Joining him in that category is SZA with her “Ctrl,” which shot her to stardom with platinum-certified singles “The Weekend” and “Love Galore.”

Singer-songwriter and fellow nominee Julia Michaels hit the charts last year with “Issues,” which would go on to be certified triple-platinum. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who released his debut studio album “Luv Is Rage 2” this past August and took over the radio with “Bad and Boujee,” rounds out the category.

Which nominee will win the best new artist award when it’s announced at the ceremony on Jan. 28? Cast your vote below!