Nederlander Alum Adam Friedman to Lead Banc of California Stadium Entertainment

As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn.

Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served as CEO. He has also held senior positions at House of Blues Concerts and Universal Concerts and was a past president of the North American Concert Promoters Association. He started out in the live music industry at MCA Concerts in 1992.

The stadium, which is located adjacent to the L.A. Coliseum and a stone’s throw from the USC campus, will will serve as home to the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) as well as host music concerts and festivals, local sporting competitions and corporate functions, among other major events. Its capacity, based on configurations with seating and general admission, maxes out at 23,000.

BOCSE will also have access to to book the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for other large scale music festivals that incorporate the venues and adjacent grounds of Exposition Park.

Its first major music event will be June 2’s iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival, featuring performances by Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer, NF, Miguel, Janelle Monáe and Marshmello, among others.

In 2028, when the Olympics are held in Los Angeles, the stadium is expected to serve as a participating venue.