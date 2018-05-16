Nederlander Alum Adam Friedman to Lead Banc of California Stadium Entertainment

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
BOC Stadium

As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn.

Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served as CEO. He has also held senior positions at House of Blues Concerts and Universal Concerts and was a past president of the North American Concert Promoters Association. He started out in the live music industry at MCA Concerts in 1992.

The stadium, which is located adjacent to the L.A. Coliseum and a stone’s throw from the USC campus, will will serve as home to the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) as well as host music concerts and festivals, local sporting competitions and corporate functions, among other major events. Its capacity, based on configurations with seating and general admission, maxes out at 23,000.

BOCSE will also have access to to book the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for other large scale music festivals that incorporate the venues and adjacent grounds of Exposition Park.

Its first major music event will be June 2’s iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival, featuring performances by Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer, NF, Miguel, Janelle Monáe and Marshmello, among others.

In 2028, when the Olympics are held in Los Angeles, the stadium is expected to serve as a participating venue.

More Music

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Adds Songwriter, Label, Publisher Credits to Millions of Songs

    As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn. Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served […]

  • BOC Stadium

    Nederlander Alum Adam Friedman to Lead Banc of California Stadium Entertainment

    As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn. Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served […]

  • Joey McIntyre House

    NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre Moving from His Hancock Park Block (EXCLUSIVE)

    As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn. Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served […]

  • Dolly Parton and Linda Perry Talk

    Dolly Parton and Linda Perry Talk 'Dumplin'' Film Songs, Female Execs Speak Truth to Power at Music Biz Conference

    As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn. Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served […]

  • Wale

    Rapper Wale Signs With Warner Bros. Records

    As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn. Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served […]

  • Evan Lamberg

    City of Hope Names UMPG's Evan Lamberg President of Entertainment Industry Board

    As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn. Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served […]

  • Live Nation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Live Nation)

    Live Nation Establishes Female-Focused Fund

    As the Banc of California Stadium celebrates a grand opening, LAFC Sports, owned by Tom Penn, has announced the formation of Banc of California Stadium Entertainment (BOCSE). Adam Friedman will lead as president of BOCSE and EVP of LAFC Sports, based in downtown Los Angeles. He’ll report directly to Penn. Friedman arrives from Nederlander Concerts, where he served […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad